Jun 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 138,523.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,307,763 Total Traded Quantity : 2,482,968 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.3850 69.4625 69.1700 69.3675 19310 651.88 9400 2453 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.6125 69.7325 69.4950 69.6450 3933 15.11 217 95 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.0000 70.0500 69.7000 69.8575 1001 2.10 30 27 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.7125 70.0900 69.7125 70.0675 233 2.80 40 30 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.8500 85.9825 85.6500 85.9225 10403 405.12 4719 1681 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.0025 86.3375 86.0025 86.2600 928 23.53 273 134 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.5000 86.8975 86.3000 86.3000 109 0.43 5 5 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.4900 70.4000 69.1000 70.2150 8322 811.52 11587 4327 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.4025 70.7275 69.4025 70.5300 901 50.22 713 256 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.1025 70.9500 70.1025 70.7750 145 0.42 6 5 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.2175 55.8000 55.2175 55.7175 1461830 127116.00 2287441 57573 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.6200 56.0850 55.6150 55.9975 394067 5790.38 103649 5522 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.8825 56.3300 55.8825 56.2675 177004 1576.02 28096 1164 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.2200 56.5100 56.1175 56.4575 53100 1367.04 24298 643 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.4125 56.7275 56.3700 56.6475 23128 442.31 7817 115 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.6000 56.9675 56.6000 56.8875 13663 40.89 720 21 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8500 57.1500 56.8500 57.1325 31105 16.03 281 27 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.2500 57.2900 57.2500 57.2600 21723 6.02 105 4 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3000 57.6200 57.2300 57.3800 21091 86.34 1506 17 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.6000 57.9975 57.6000 57.8300 33585 27.45 475 30 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9000 58.2000 57.6775 58.0925 25999 71.33 1229 18 USDINR 29-May-13 58.0000 58.3500 58.0000 58.3300 6183 21.03 361 27 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)