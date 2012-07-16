Jul 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 178,523.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,305,210 Total Traded Quantity : 3,227,563 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27/07/2012 67.4500 67.5300 67.1150 67.4500 30374 935.18 13891 5385 EURINR 29/08/2012 67.5750 67.8000 67.4025 67.7650 3544 74.44 1101 362 EURINR 26/09/2012 67.7975 68.0025 67.7975 67.9500 696 7.46 110 20 EURINR 29/10/2012 67.9500 68.2000 67.9500 68.1700 434 24.22 357 27 GBPINR 27/07/2012 85.5700 85.9950 85.3300 85.8975 7287 500.29 5842 2733 GBPINR 29/08/2012 85.8175 86.2700 85.6500 86.2050 2232 63.04 734 349 GBPINR 26/09/2012 86.1200 86.5000 86.1200 86.4200 337 3.96 46 11 GBPINR 29/10/2012 86.6500 86.6500 86.6500 86.6500 121 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29/01/2013 87.2900 87.2900 87.2900 87.2900 11 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27/07/2012 69.5100 70.1200 69.2900 70.0000 10615 537.39 7710 3212 JPYINR 29/08/2012 69.6950 70.3200 69.5875 70.2175 1703 47.30 677 387 JPYINR 26/09/2012 70.1000 70.3075 70.1000 70.2850 39 1.69 24 8 USDINR 27/07/2012 55.0000 55.3875 54.8825 55.3325 1433345 159179.00 2888354 81831 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.2925 55.6675 55.1700 55.6300 466775 12680.62 228794 10848 USDINR 26/09/2012 55.6000 55.9600 55.4500 55.9425 108960 1904.74 34225 1717 USDINR 29/10/2012 55.8950 56.2375 55.7350 56.2000 57557 1920.48 34342 1014 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.1500 56.5125 56.0100 56.4875 21703 260.74 4639 212 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.3700 56.7675 56.2900 56.7475 42198 254.85 4511 107 USDINR 29/01/2013 56.5800 56.7500 56.5500 56.7500 18795 2.21 39 5 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.1975 57.1975 57.1975 57.1975 20890 0.29 5 1 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.1500 57.4600 57.1500 57.4600 32503 2.91 51 2 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.3825 57.6650 57.2400 57.6625 26010 7.93 138 10 USDINR 29/05/2013 57.6000 58.0875 57.6000 57.8175 10759 2.83 49 13 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.0000 58.3125 57.8500 58.2950 8322 111.51 1922 32 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)