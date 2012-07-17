Jul 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 171,852.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,240,683 Total Traded Quantity : 3,107,802 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.4600 67.8650 67.4550 67.7500 29724 842.36 12438 4715 EURINR 29-Aug-12 67.7775 68.4000 67.7700 68.0150 3944 55.14 811 215 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.0675 68.2775 67.9900 68.2775 705 0.61 9 5 EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.1950 68.6500 68.1950 68.5100 484 4.10 60 12 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.8000 68.8000 68.8000 68.8000 6 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.0000 86.3700 85.8775 86.1625 8053 672.66 7811 3440 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.4000 86.6525 86.2100 86.5075 3012 106.26 1229 523 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.4175 86.9000 86.4175 86.5900 330 1.22 14 7 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.9000 87.1000 86.8500 86.8500 121 0.43 5 5 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.0500 87.3000 87.0000 87.0000 23 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.2500 87.5000 87.2500 87.5000 65 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.6500 70.0000 69.5075 69.7150 11274 394.16 5656 2757 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 69.9600 70.2000 69.7600 69.9600 1818 46.90 670 293 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.4000 70.4000 70.1600 70.1800 72 15.87 226 121 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.0125 55.2775 54.8850 55.1725 1372862 156299.00 2837194 77832 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.4500 55.5575 55.1775 55.4575 467795 9463.80 170949 9116 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6500 55.8400 55.4625 55.7425 100666 1795.00 32260 1551 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.8500 56.1150 55.7400 56.0150 58011 1657.86 29667 678 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.1500 56.3850 56.0400 56.2700 22234 283.18 5043 204 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.4075 56.6125 56.3000 56.5375 41811 153.96 2727 103 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7500 56.8000 56.7500 56.8000 18816 1.19 21 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.9000 57.0000 56.9000 56.9500 20890 0.11 2 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3975 57.4000 56.9125 57.3100 32552 7.73 135 16 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.3725 57.4600 57.3500 57.4600 26009 1.26 22 3 USDINR 29-May-13 57.7000 57.8000 57.5100 57.8000 10834 29.87 519 18 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.9500 58.1000 57.9000 58.0650 8572 19.03 328 11 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)