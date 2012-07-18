Jul 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,609.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,319,824 Total Traded Quantity : 2,510,881 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.6500 68.0425 67.6500 67.8750 28781 805.92 11868 4620 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.0800 68.3000 68.0150 68.1500 4753 94.33 1383 333 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.4400 68.5100 68.4400 68.5100 752 37.97 554 7 EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.6700 68.6800 68.6675 68.6800 259 19.25 280 5 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.2050 86.6175 85.9875 86.5375 8105 439.75 5088 2053 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.4400 86.9500 86.4350 86.8700 3792 117.43 1353 364 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.7500 87.2000 86.7500 86.9500 331 1.39 16 9 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.1000 87.1000 87.0025 87.0025 321 17.52 202 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1500 87.1500 87.1500 87.1500 24 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.6500 87.6500 87.6500 87.6500 66 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.6650 70.2850 69.6025 70.2200 11011 398.69 5691 2328 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 69.9675 70.4900 69.9525 70.4500 2104 47.60 677 268 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.6000 70.6000 70.6000 70.6000 72 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.1000 55.5725 55.0550 55.5225 1405354 125734.00 2270574 69163 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.3675 55.8550 55.3400 55.8125 513100 9495.45 170547 10237 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6325 56.1200 55.6150 56.0700 102372 932.30 16662 1059 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.9400 56.4000 55.9375 56.3400 58314 544.15 9686 300 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2025 56.6500 56.1950 56.6350 23224 274.80 4870 134 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.4500 56.9000 56.4500 56.8850 40519 445.20 7854 109 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.8350 57.1575 56.8350 57.1575 19201 23.63 414 12 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.4000 57.5000 56.4000 57.4175 18883 132.00 2336 6 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4325 57.6550 57.4000 57.6500 32545 15.35 267 19 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.4800 57.9000 57.4800 57.8950 26009 0.58 10 7 USDINR 29-May-13 57.8950 58.0000 57.8500 57.8500 10836 0.17 3 3 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.2050 58.3750 58.1800 58.3750 9096 31.62 543 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)