Jul 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 120,466.8 million rupees Open interest* : 2,368,906 Total Traded Quantity : 2,165,039 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.9875 68.1350 67.7500 67.8200 28628 1090.55 16039 5003 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.2900 68.4000 68.0000 68.0750 5115 72.79 1066 311 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.5800 68.6475 68.3475 68.3475 765 2.47 36 21 EURINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.6800 559 20.51 300 1 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.6375 86.7825 86.4100 86.4850 7900 372.68 4302 1981 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.8850 87.1050 86.7700 86.8025 4304 82.46 948 350 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.1375 87.4000 87.1000 87.1150 339 38.01 435 14 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.2500 87.6200 87.2500 87.6200 137 19.63 224 13 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.3500 87.6475 87.3500 87.6475 26 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.7500 87.9300 87.7500 87.9300 68 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.2000 70.5850 70.1600 70.1875 12042 571.87 8126 2479 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.5100 70.8225 70.4100 70.4350 2371 72.00 1019 395 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9975 71.0000 70.8025 70.8025 89 2.06 29 4 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.3400 55.5050 55.1625 55.2025 1402336 106757.00 1929067 58173 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.5500 55.7825 55.4500 55.4725 540989 8225.37 147883 8213 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.8475 56.0425 55.7100 55.7350 106750 1313.80 23502 963 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2400 56.3125 55.9850 56.0125 62647 534.95 9540 290 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4750 56.5900 56.2700 56.2800 24572 258.05 4574 154 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.7200 56.8625 56.5350 56.5850 41264 113.41 2001 58 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9100 57.0500 56.8200 56.8225 22273 177.87 3130 23 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.1800 57.1800 56.9475 57.0525 21933 185.82 3257 9 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4700 57.5600 57.2975 57.3400 32292 31.91 555 20 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.7300 57.8500 57.6000 57.6000 25183 60.24 1045 15 USDINR 29-May-13 58.0000 58.0300 57.7600 57.8325 11059 19.32 333 16 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.2000 58.3600 58.1200 58.1300 15264 443.69 7623 77 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)