Jul 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 164,555.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,502,045 Total Traded Quantity : 2,929,304 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.4000 67.9225 67.3700 67.8925 29519 1128.85 16700 3944 EURINR 29-Aug-12 67.7000 68.2075 67.6525 68.1725 6921 220.26 3245 513 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.1475 68.4000 68.1475 68.4000 846 0.82 12 3 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.8000 87.0675 86.2500 86.9825 7282 357.80 4116 1908 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.2500 87.3775 86.9025 87.3075 5850 145.12 1663 458 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.2500 87.2500 87.2500 87.2500 343 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.7500 87.7900 87.7500 87.7900 389 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 27 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.1100 88.1100 88.1100 88.1100 72 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.0325 71.7200 71.0325 71.5350 12131 625.93 8759 2523 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.4500 71.9550 71.3500 71.8000 3425 140.51 1959 672 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.8000 72.1500 71.8000 72.1500 103 2.67 37 14 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.6300 56.0700 55.6300 56.0150 1356062 135709.00 2427470 64798 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0000 56.3600 55.9425 56.2975 674136 19591.21 348610 15112 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.2500 56.6100 56.2025 56.5500 114071 2985.64 52885 2178 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.5425 56.8975 56.4525 56.8325 74342 1981.44 34895 954 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.7225 57.1575 56.7225 57.1275 38823 603.96 10591 338 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0500 57.4000 56.9825 57.3825 40040 254.03 4440 174 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.3825 57.6200 57.2625 57.5500 22663 40.65 707 36 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.6950 57.8000 57.5000 57.7050 19587 174.88 3035 12 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.7500 58.1500 57.7500 58.0550 35299 198.67 3432 61 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.0000 58.4700 58.0000 58.4700 30797 346.21 5937 25 USDINR 29-May-13 58.3000 58.7000 58.3000 58.7000 11154 12.62 215 8 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.6000 58.9700 58.6000 58.9200 18163 34.75 591 43 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.