Jul 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 216,903.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,407,659 Total Traded Quantity : 3,857,599 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.0750 68.2050 67.7500 68.1450 21512 1288.47 18946 4114 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.3225 68.4600 68.0200 68.4025 14059 618.87 9064 2135 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.4575 68.6500 68.2700 68.5850 1114 66.80 977 68 EURINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.9600 316 20.57 300 1 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.7425 87.0825 86.5000 86.8125 4544 540.04 6224 2244 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.0600 87.3500 86.8050 87.0850 11796 533.88 6132 1814 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.3500 87.5575 87.2700 87.5575 773 78.06 894 142 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.5600 87.6675 87.5600 87.6675 386 21.80 252 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.4000 87.4700 87.4000 87.4700 79 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.5425 71.9950 70.9825 71.0650 8704 589.34 8243 2707 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.7450 72.1150 71.2300 71.3125 7378 383.75 5350 2173 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 72.0350 72.2500 71.5000 71.5750 139 2.59 36 28 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 72.0025 72.4300 72.0000 72.0475 8 0.72 10 9 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.0650 56.1100 55.5000 55.5625 755621 155207.00 2777183 69471 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.3125 56.4000 55.7775 55.8250 1126465 52572.28 936079 33251 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5825 56.6575 56.0350 56.1000 148530 2705.07 48012 2465 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.9025 56.9300 56.3250 56.3500 81161 1181.31 20865 709 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.2225 57.2225 56.5675 56.6225 42948 408.05 7155 219 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.3500 57.4350 56.8200 56.9100 40890 305.25 5329 127 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.6650 57.6650 57.0500 57.1775 25654 216.91 3777 57 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.8500 57.8500 57.3000 57.3000 19929 22.02 382 9 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.3500 58.3500 57.7500 57.7500 35215 6.79 117 12 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.4425 58.4425 57.8800 57.8800 30641 13.19 226 8 USDINR 29-May-13 58.6500 58.7000 58.1200 58.1350 11248 16.24 277 13 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.8250 59.0200 58.4000 58.4025 18549 103.86 1767 50 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India