Jul 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Friday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 186,630.4 million rupees
Open interest* : 2,449,094
Total Traded Quantity : 3,334,421
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.1400 68.2950 67.9850 68.1225 14673 878.43 12882 1792
EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.3675 68.5300 68.1950 68.3125 18986 1140.08 16677 4217
EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.7500 68.7500 68.4525 68.5725 1501 64.50 940 202
EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.7900 68.8250 68.6250 68.7725 350 2.34 34 9
EURINR 29-May-13 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 0 0.07 1 1
GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.9150 87.1825 86.8900 86.9375 2871 353.24 4060 1176
GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.1325 87.4800 87.1150 87.3150 14616 725.68 8313 2387
GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.0025 87.7775 87.0025 87.6225 782 13.21 151 43
GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.3000 88.3500 88.3000 88.3500 82 0.26 3 3
JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.9400 71.0600 70.7700 70.8425 6206 538.82 7597 1665
JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.2225 71.4000 70.8400 71.0525 9423 816.94 11485 2647
JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.2200 71.6000 71.2200 71.2800 217 6.99 98 31
JPYINR 29-Oct-12 72.5000 72.5000 71.4000 71.5000 9 0.79 11 9
USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.4525 55.5800 55.3575 55.3925 554009 61462.24 1108198 22981
USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.7925 55.8600 55.5225 55.5775 1334619 110603.00 1985639 59623
USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0000 56.1175 55.7900 55.8350 175862 6919.86 123584 5165
USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2275 56.3925 56.0700 56.1325 84976 1615.48 28729 1019
USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5700 56.6525 56.3250 56.4025 43374 250.85 4441 234
USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8750 56.9075 56.5800 56.6325 40738 213.00 3754 182
USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9475 57.1500 56.8600 56.8675 22678 262.60 4609 83
USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3300 57.3500 57.1000 57.1025 19986 97.14 1696 28
USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.6400 57.7800 57.3600 57.4100 39503 285.22 4955 27
USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9325 57.9325 57.6500 57.6750 34971 285.33 4942 22
USDINR 29-May-13 58.2300 58.2600 57.9150 57.9150 10193 75.05 1291 22
USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.4800 58.4800 58.1000 58.2175 18453 17.04 292 35
USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.6400 58.7500 58.1200 58.4075 16 2.28 39 12
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
