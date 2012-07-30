Jul 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 104,847.29 million rupees Open interest* : 1,985,295 Total Traded Quantity : 1,875,503 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.4900 68.4900 68.1275 68.3075 18239 750.20 10986 2737 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.2700 68.6725 68.2700 68.5200 1526 16.65 243 106 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.2725 87.4700 87.0550 87.4125 14899 292.89 3355 1712 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.3500 87.7575 87.3500 87.7175 799 15.24 174 119 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.6800 88.0900 87.6800 88.0875 388 2.03 23 14 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.2500 88.2500 88.2500 88.2500 31 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.8025 71.2900 70.6500 71.1600 10401 676.02 9524 3259 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.8500 71.5000 70.8450 71.3575 233 9.76 137 67 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.3625 71.6000 71.3625 71.6000 9 0.29 4 3 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.5175 55.7900 55.4500 55.7275 1410971 96292.51 1729856 50073 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.7900 56.0500 55.7175 55.9950 200881 4884.64 87328 3599 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.1000 56.3200 56.0000 56.2800 97351 1645.62 29271 810 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2800 56.5600 56.2700 56.5300 42894 74.37 1318 56 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5675 56.8400 56.5675 56.8075 40986 118.91 2095 76 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7525 57.0650 56.7525 57.0600 22495 41.65 731 22 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3550 57.3550 56.9800 57.1300 20086 5.83 102 6 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4500 57.5350 57.4500 57.5350 39515 1.55 27 5 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8675 57.8675 57.7825 57.7825 34934 2.14 37 7 USDINR 29-May-13 58.0200 58.0525 57.9725 57.9775 10213 12.35 213 8 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.1500 58.3300 58.1500 58.3300 18420 4.08 70 13 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.6500 58.5000 57.6500 58.5000 24 0.47 8 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)