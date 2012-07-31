Jul 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 151,668.49 million rupees Open interest* : 2,165,976 Total Traded Quantity : 2,705,783 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.2725 68.6500 68.2725 68.5100 18419 735.36 10742 3145 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.6100 68.8600 68.5500 68.7500 1716 36.32 529 121 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.0000 69.0000 68.8775 68.8775 362 0.96 14 6 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.4025 87.9000 87.3000 87.4325 14498 533.18 6086 2578 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.6975 88.1600 87.5975 87.6800 845 22.49 256 179 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.0200 88.3500 88.0200 88.1000 403 4.50 51 15 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.3500 88.5000 88.3500 88.5000 33 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.6500 89.3500 87.7500 87.7500 83 0.35 4 4 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.4000 90.4000 90.4000 90.4000 50 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.0975 71.5125 71.0300 71.2950 10741 626.52 8790 3523 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.2950 71.6675 71.2800 71.5275 284 6.72 94 65 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.6050 56.0300 55.5750 55.8375 1534446 139362.00 2495861 69911 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.8750 56.2925 55.8575 56.1175 223227 5837.88 104068 5204 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0800 56.5900 56.0800 56.4375 125182 2761.15 48952 1324 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5150 56.8400 56.4500 56.7075 43812 287.10 5067 232 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8000 57.1000 56.7000 56.9375 40464 201.44 3538 138 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0075 57.3300 57.0075 57.2275 22610 13.26 232 25 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.2525 57.5300 57.2525 57.4500 22935 204.67 3573 15 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2500 57.8000 57.2500 57.7600 32388 422.71 7382 17 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8300 58.0800 57.7225 57.9100 34797 14.54 251 16 USDINR 29-May-13 58.0000 58.3600 58.0000 58.3350 20214 586.57 10111 39 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.3800 58.6400 58.3800 58.4900 18420 8.90 152 15 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.6000 58.8000 58.5000 58.6000 47 1.58 27 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)