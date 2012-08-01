Aug 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 98,354.77 million rupees Open interest* : 2,085,104 Total Traded Quantity : 1,753,329 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.7200 68.7550 68.4525 68.6175 17563 456.71 6657 2193 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.8625 68.9425 68.7100 68.8525 1733 5.99 87 50 EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.9800 69.1100 68.9800 69.0500 377 1.10 16 9 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.6125 87.6125 87.0275 87.1175 14884 798.45 9154 2826 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.6500 87.6500 87.3100 87.3700 828 52.16 596 73 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.8150 87.8150 87.7600 87.7600 153 23.16 264 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 44 1.14 13 2 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.6100 71.6900 71.1500 71.2800 11131 481.80 6756 2612 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.7575 71.7575 71.3775 71.5050 321 5.87 82 45 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.9650 56.0150 55.7000 55.7900 1444355 92948.39 1666070 51841 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.2475 56.2500 55.9725 56.0675 232061 2360.81 42114 3172 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.5050 56.5300 56.2800 56.3750 127193 707.61 12555 426 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.7000 56.7000 56.5450 56.6225 43778 175.81 3105 99 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8600 56.9350 56.8000 56.8925 39314 114.94 2020 64 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.1100 57.1775 57.0600 57.1500 22622 82.59 1446 28 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.4100 57.4100 57.3025 57.4100 22640 32.81 572 14 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.7500 57.7500 57.6100 57.6550 32888 29.97 520 15 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.1000 58.1000 57.8350 57.9100 34530 70.25 1213 18 USDINR 29-May-13 58.1050 58.2325 58.1050 58.1775 20208 3.72 64 21 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.5150 58.5150 58.4000 58.4000 18420 0.64 11 9 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.5000 58.8050 58.5000 58.7325 61 0.82 14 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)