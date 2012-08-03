Aug 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,027.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,136,703 Total Traded Quantity : 1,892,916 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.6000 68.8300 68.4600 68.8050 17908 596.20 8682 2012 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.8500 69.0375 68.8000 69.0275 2081 25.91 376 121 EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.7000 69.1500 68.7000 69.1500 418 0.90 13 4 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.4075 87.5475 87.2000 87.3350 14267 583.00 6671 2129 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.7200 87.7500 87.4500 87.5900 1155 8.68 99 55 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.8750 88.0675 87.8750 88.0675 146 0.97 11 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.2800 88.2800 88.2800 88.2800 47 0.88 10 3 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.9100 72.1500 71.4400 71.5550 12155 464.82 6472 2507 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 72.2425 72.3200 71.6700 71.7650 470 16.29 226 118 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 72.4050 72.4050 71.9075 71.9075 17 0.79 11 8 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.4025 56.4725 55.9850 56.0825 1466622 98957.69 1758797 62081 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.6725 56.7400 56.2500 56.3475 239255 2989.72 52877 4629 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.8200 57.0425 56.5525 56.6500 138626 789.96 13895 783 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.2800 57.3075 56.8175 56.9075 46528 549.32 9629 339 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.0000 58.0000 57.0800 57.1650 41332 319.73 5585 160 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.7175 57.8200 57.3150 57.4250 22734 42.02 731 62 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.0000 58.0550 57.5500 57.6275 24537 302.05 5241 94 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.2000 58.3000 57.8400 57.9625 43130 597.23 10261 26 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.5250 58.5775 58.1100 58.2000 26081 685.60 11714 35 USDINR 29-May-13 58.9800 58.9800 58.6000 58.6000 20207 26.73 455 9 USDINR 26-Jun-13 59.0250 59.0400 58.7525 58.7525 17692 27.15 460 17 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.0000 59.3100 58.8050 58.8050 1295 41.37 700 39 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)