BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Aug 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,296.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,097,355 Total Traded Quantity : 1,985,280 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29/08/2012 68.8675 68.9575 68.6900 68.7800 18597 914.03 13281 2422 EURINR 26/09/2012 68.9525 69.1900 68.9300 68.9825 2195 16.08 233 102 EURINR 29/10/2012 69.3500 69.3925 69.2350 69.2425 449 7.62 110 19 GBPINR 29/08/2012 86.9600 87.0275 86.5075 86.6125 14584 756.85 8727 3156 GBPINR 26/09/2012 87.1275 87.2300 86.7500 86.9000 1098 19.04 219 87 GBPINR 29/10/2012 87.3000 87.5550 87.1000 87.1500 163 12.47 143 22 GBPINR 27/11/2012 87.4000 87.4000 87.4000 87.4000 47 1.14 13 1 JPYINR 29/08/2012 71.0025 71.5000 70.6800 71.0775 12436 1052.80 14837 5310 JPYINR 26/09/2012 71.1950 71.4325 70.9250 71.2950 392 46.00 646 228 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.6925 55.8500 55.5075 55.7175 1423277 101699.00 1826647 64456 USDINR 26/09/2012 55.9475 56.1150 55.7775 55.9950 248722 4344.22 77662 5583 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.3550 56.4600 56.0900 56.2750 140593 1091.63 19414 872 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.7000 56.7000 56.3500 56.5750 47926 461.86 8177 301 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.9000 57.5850 56.6300 56.7975 41429 150.26 2646 149 USDINR 29/01/2013 56.9300 57.1500 56.9000 57.0550 22880 25.02 439 43 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.1375 57.4000 57.1200 57.2875 24551 22.21 388 22 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.4000 57.6150 57.3900 57.5850 37668 333.79 5802 32 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.7500 57.9175 57.6600 57.8450 26079 1.04 18 14 USDINR 29/05/2013 57.7000 58.1025 57.7000 58.1025 15209 290.16 5007 9 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.2800 58.5000 58.1875 58.3400 17714 27.32 468 33 USDINR 29/07/2013 58.5800 58.7200 58.4750 58.6200 1346 23.63 403 31 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I