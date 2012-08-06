Aug 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,296.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,097,355 Total Traded Quantity : 1,985,280 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29/08/2012 68.8675 68.9575 68.6900 68.7800 18597 914.03 13281 2422 EURINR 26/09/2012 68.9525 69.1900 68.9300 68.9825 2195 16.08 233 102 EURINR 29/10/2012 69.3500 69.3925 69.2350 69.2425 449 7.62 110 19 GBPINR 29/08/2012 86.9600 87.0275 86.5075 86.6125 14584 756.85 8727 3156 GBPINR 26/09/2012 87.1275 87.2300 86.7500 86.9000 1098 19.04 219 87 GBPINR 29/10/2012 87.3000 87.5550 87.1000 87.1500 163 12.47 143 22 GBPINR 27/11/2012 87.4000 87.4000 87.4000 87.4000 47 1.14 13 1 JPYINR 29/08/2012 71.0025 71.5000 70.6800 71.0775 12436 1052.80 14837 5310 JPYINR 26/09/2012 71.1950 71.4325 70.9250 71.2950 392 46.00 646 228 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.6925 55.8500 55.5075 55.7175 1423277 101699.00 1826647 64456 USDINR 26/09/2012 55.9475 56.1150 55.7775 55.9950 248722 4344.22 77662 5583 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.3550 56.4600 56.0900 56.2750 140593 1091.63 19414 872 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.7000 56.7000 56.3500 56.5750 47926 461.86 8177 301 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.9000 57.5850 56.6300 56.7975 41429 150.26 2646 149 USDINR 29/01/2013 56.9300 57.1500 56.9000 57.0550 22880 25.02 439 43 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.1375 57.4000 57.1200 57.2875 24551 22.21 388 22 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.4000 57.6150 57.3900 57.5850 37668 333.79 5802 32 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.7500 57.9175 57.6600 57.8450 26079 1.04 18 14 USDINR 29/05/2013 57.7000 58.1025 57.7000 58.1025 15209 290.16 5007 9 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.2800 58.5000 58.1875 58.3400 17714 27.32 468 33 USDINR 29/07/2013 58.5800 58.7200 58.4750 58.6200 1346 23.63 403 31 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)