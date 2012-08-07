Aug 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 131,127.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,160,097 Total Traded Quantity : 2,354,214 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29/08/2012 68.6525 68.9400 68.3500 68.5975 18462 788.14 11464 2568 EURINR 26/09/2012 69.0200 69.1400 68.7850 68.8125 2273 36.67 532 172 EURINR 29/10/2012 69.3825 69.3850 69.0175 69.0250 482 3.60 52 13 EURINR 27/11/2012 69.4000 69.4000 69.4000 69.4000 4 0.14 2 1 EURINR 27/12/2012 69.5900 69.5900 69.5800 69.5800 70 0.42 6 2 GBPINR 29/08/2012 86.5100 86.7725 86.4400 86.4975 14859 472.30 5457 1768 GBPINR 26/09/2012 86.8725 86.8900 86.7150 86.7150 1072 15.45 178 83 GBPINR 29/10/2012 87.1700 87.1700 87.0000 87.0000 173 1.13 13 6 JPYINR 29/08/2012 70.8850 71.0475 70.4200 70.4725 12458 708.88 10023 3521 JPYINR 26/09/2012 71.2075 71.2900 70.6500 70.7025 393 36.64 517 210 JPYINR 29/10/2012 71.2500 71.2500 71.0000 71.0000 17 0.21 3 2 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.5400 55.6850 55.2525 55.2750 1469469 120320.00 2169647 82199 USDINR 26/09/2012 55.7650 55.9500 55.5225 55.5450 263424 6329.08 113561 6249 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.3225 56.3225 55.8325 55.8575 151298 1351.97 24146 1059 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.3300 56.4900 56.1000 56.1275 47673 185.37 3293 234 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.5825 56.7500 56.3600 56.3800 40765 173.72 3071 216 USDINR 29/01/2013 56.8600 57.0000 56.5925 56.6250 19563 229.90 4050 71 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.2200 57.2300 56.8500 56.8825 24636 34.23 599 36 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.5200 57.5550 57.1525 57.1600 37562 51.21 892 35 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.7050 57.8000 57.4400 57.4525 26208 33.95 590 27 USDINR 29/05/2013 57.9700 57.9700 57.6825 57.7050 10175 302.37 5226 31 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.2550 58.2550 57.9625 57.9925 17714 49.82 857 45 USDINR 29/07/2013 58.5000 58.5000 58.2200 58.2400 1347 2.04 35 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)