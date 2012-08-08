Aug 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 145,589.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,197,910 Total Traded Quantity : 2,616,929 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.4325 68.6000 68.2450 68.5500 17780 723.14 10567 2746 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.7000 68.8400 68.4900 68.7925 2197 35.15 512 216 EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.8000 68.9225 68.8000 68.9125 532 4.40 64 7 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.5000 69.5000 69.5000 69.5000 4 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.1525 86.9000 85.9500 86.8175 15105 1018.58 11794 3839 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.6000 87.1200 86.2500 87.0275 1093 70.35 813 413 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.7000 87.3675 86.7000 87.3100 224 19.01 219 38 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2500 87.5500 87.2500 87.5050 143 11.87 136 21 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.6000 87.8000 87.6000 87.8000 85 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.3375 70.8500 70.2100 70.7600 12254 1064.35 15097 5054 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.0000 71.0400 70.5000 70.9875 498 17.41 246 166 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.2000 55.5475 55.1300 55.4775 1499001 136102.00 2460462 83812 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.4575 55.8150 55.4050 55.7500 271173 4366.37 78555 5858 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.5000 56.1200 55.5000 56.0475 152000 1286.52 23027 1303 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.0375 56.3700 55.9900 56.2875 48370 528.74 9423 309 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.2950 56.6475 56.2500 56.5650 40443 199.02 3529 167 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.6000 56.9175 56.5500 56.8825 19584 25.40 448 41 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.7700 57.1300 56.7700 57.1050 24586 19.67 346 31 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.1025 57.4000 57.0400 57.3700 37353 15.67 274 22 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.4175 57.6925 57.3300 57.6400 26198 51.97 905 14 USDINR 29-May-13 57.6200 57.8525 57.5700 57.5700 10203 9.12 158 13 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.9975 58.1900 57.8500 58.1900 17715 18.10 312 23 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.2000 58.6475 58.0400 58.3675 1369 2.27 39 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)