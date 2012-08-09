Aug 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 125,448.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,140,051 Total Traded Quantity : 2,257,106 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.5000 68.5000 68.2100 68.2725 18494 650.88 9529 2322 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.6350 68.6400 68.4500 68.4850 2284 38.86 567 199 EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.8525 68.8575 68.7050 68.7550 551 2.06 30 6 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.9550 68.9550 68.9525 68.9525 39 2.41 35 5 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.8000 86.8000 86.4325 86.6600 14995 446.84 5159 1744 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.9375 86.9800 86.6775 86.9300 1191 33.69 388 164 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.0000 87.1800 87.0000 87.1800 256 3.05 35 9 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.5500 87.5500 87.5500 87.5500 86 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.5425 70.7575 70.2700 70.7200 11974 871.94 12365 4269 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.7350 70.9975 70.5125 70.9575 460 21.71 307 194 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 70.7400 71.1075 70.7400 71.1075 17 0.35 5 3 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.3350 55.5000 55.1775 55.4625 1435692 117708.00 2126998 77151 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5950 55.7650 55.4500 55.7275 277508 3927.24 70638 4988 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.9200 56.0700 55.7600 56.0325 153320 1064.84 19044 978 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.1650 56.3300 56.0225 56.3150 45842 470.40 8382 234 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.4225 56.5850 56.2850 56.5700 40490 81.18 1438 99 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.6500 56.8450 56.5700 56.7925 19067 44.09 777 32 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.8500 57.1400 56.8000 57.0625 24655 7.96 140 13 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2525 57.3450 57.0800 57.3350 37890 32.84 573 25 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.4275 57.6225 57.3700 57.6225 26230 8.70 151 14 USDINR 29-May-13 57.6500 57.8500 57.6500 57.8425 10210 1.39 24 12 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.0000 58.1600 57.9475 58.1300 17715 2.84 49 10 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.2000 58.3000 58.1300 58.3000 1085 27.39 471 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)