Aug 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,890.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,074,131 Total Traded Quantity : 1,932,475 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29/08/2012 68.0000 68.5500 68.0000 68.4975 16334 793.40 11613 2893 EURINR 26/09/2012 68.3550 68.7700 68.3500 68.7325 2414 36.07 526 198 EURINR 29/10/2012 69.4650 69.4650 68.7100 68.9400 546 4.69 68 29 EURINR 27/11/2012 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.9525 39 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 29/08/2012 86.6900 87.1900 86.6325 86.9600 15921 801.27 9219 3291 GBPINR 26/09/2012 86.9200 87.3700 86.9000 87.1650 1462 60.24 691 248 GBPINR 29/10/2012 87.3000 87.4950 87.3000 87.4100 321 7.08 81 20 GBPINR 27/11/2012 87.7500 87.7500 87.7500 87.7500 135 0.97 11 6 GBPINR 27/12/2012 87.9500 88.0500 87.9500 88.0500 87 0.44 5 5 GBPINR 29/01/2013 88.0500 88.2500 88.0500 88.2500 13 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 29/08/2012 70.8375 71.1000 70.5825 70.7875 10734 534.53 7543 2730 JPYINR 26/09/2012 71.0325 71.2600 70.8625 71.0200 624 22.96 323 136 JPYINR 29/10/2012 71.1500 71.1600 71.1500 71.1550 17 0.28 4 2 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.4000 55.6100 55.3025 55.4550 1341092 98915.77 1782408 57059 USDINR 26/09/2012 55.6100 55.8750 55.5750 55.7125 290864 4139.66 74235 4204 USDINR 29/10/2012 55.9450 56.1700 55.8800 56.0150 168867 1966.34 35064 923 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.1900 56.4150 56.1750 56.3100 46141 263.43 4678 199 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.4000 56.7000 56.4000 56.5525 41496 168.18 2970 97 USDINR 29/01/2013 56.7700 56.9500 56.7500 56.7925 19063 18.83 331 24 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.1050 57.1800 57.1050 57.1800 24659 0.46 8 4 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.3800 57.4500 57.3400 57.4500 38024 35.02 610 7 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.6475 57.7200 57.6000 57.6000 25963 102.55 1777 25 USDINR 29/05/2013 57.9025 58.0525 57.8575 57.8575 10211 2.61 45 9 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.1450 58.2500 58.1450 58.2450 17715 14.79 254 5 USDINR 29/07/2013 58.3000 58.4500 58.3000 58.4500 1389 0.41 7 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)