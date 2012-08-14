Aug 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,936.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,290,441 Total Traded Quantity : 2,278,574 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29/08/2012 68.6075 69.0300 68.6000 68.9275 19030 988.46 14344 4127 EURINR 26/09/2012 69.0000 69.2575 68.8400 69.1625 3101 116.05 1679 384 EURINR 29/10/2012 69.1900 69.4600 69.0375 69.4600 545 3.04 44 16 EURINR 27/11/2012 69.6250 69.6250 69.5400 69.5400 41 0.14 2 2 GBPINR 29/08/2012 87.1550 87.5900 87.1025 87.5400 17527 993.07 11358 3546 GBPINR 26/09/2012 87.3500 87.8150 87.3500 87.7725 1915 68.38 780 224 GBPINR 29/10/2012 87.8225 88.0600 87.7800 88.0550 338 1.76 20 12 GBPINR 27/11/2012 88.2500 88.2500 88.2500 88.2500 135 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27/12/2012 87.2500 87.2500 87.2500 87.2500 87 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26/02/2013 88.9100 88.9100 88.9100 88.9100 51 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29/08/2012 70.7850 71.1500 70.6550 71.0275 11550 640.78 9030 3366 JPYINR 26/09/2012 71.0400 71.3550 71.0200 71.2425 736 29.61 416 162 JPYINR 29/10/2012 70.4600 71.5000 70.4600 71.5000 26 1.35 19 9 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.6025 55.8900 55.5750 55.8400 1532383 113105.00 2027812 69737 USDINR 26/09/2012 55.8625 56.1475 55.8600 56.0900 311116 7987.77 142542 7698 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.1650 56.4475 56.1625 56.3975 171660 2550.69 45265 1467 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.4525 56.7200 56.4450 56.7000 47080 331.64 5858 321 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.7000 56.9800 56.7000 56.9250 42581 207.59 3653 177 USDINR 29/01/2013 57.1000 57.2200 57.0325 57.2025 19242 13.20 231 37 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.2725 57.5000 57.2725 57.4200 21861 166.90 2904 10 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.6200 57.7500 57.5000 57.7250 33063 324.75 5625 26 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.8075 58.0000 57.8050 57.9700 26061 291.87 5039 53 USDINR 29/05/2013 58.1500 58.2800 58.1175 58.2600 10204 4.07 70 9 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.2750 58.5500 58.2750 58.5025 17715 40.39 691 36 USDINR 29/07/2013 58.4000 58.7700 58.4000 58.7125 2393 69.78 1189 35 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)