Aug 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 120,096.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,308,612 Total Traded Quantity : 2,133,203 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29/08/2012 68.8200 68.8975 68.5800 68.6175 17484 593.86 8642 2768 EURINR 26/09/2012 69.1000 69.1350 68.8000 68.8700 3091 46.47 674 265 EURINR 29/10/2012 68.4800 69.2575 68.4800 69.0925 555 0.90 13 6 EURINR 27/11/2012 69.3450 69.3450 69.3450 69.3450 42 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29/08/2012 87.7000 87.8350 87.5600 87.6700 17695 640.38 7301 2669 GBPINR 26/09/2012 87.8950 88.0400 87.7500 87.8900 2228 104.30 1186 353 GBPINR 29/10/2012 88.0425 88.2500 88.0425 88.2100 346 2.38 27 8 GBPINR 27/11/2012 88.3500 88.4500 88.3500 88.4500 245 9.73 110 20 JPYINR 29/08/2012 71.0575 71.0575 70.3800 70.4575 12328 512.76 7262 3091 JPYINR 26/09/2012 71.0625 71.0725 70.6200 70.7200 604 39.26 554 277 JPYINR 29/10/2012 71.1000 71.1000 71.1000 71.1000 26 0.14 2 1 USDINR 29/08/2012 56.0525 56.1350 55.8500 55.9125 1507875 105491.00 1883132 60458 USDINR 26/09/2012 56.2700 56.3800 56.1125 56.1500 345650 9811.54 174293 6806 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.6025 56.6700 56.4050 56.4575 176678 1428.63 25242 1137 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.8675 56.9250 56.6650 56.6925 51435 470.90 8283 288 USDINR 27/12/2012 57.0075 57.2000 56.9200 56.9650 41407 706.63 12374 322 USDINR 29/01/2013 57.3700 57.4125 57.1700 57.2025 19019 112.85 1970 77 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.5500 57.6975 57.4500 57.4525 21954 18.95 329 19 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.9500 57.9500 57.7300 57.7300 33193 12.79 221 10 USDINR 26/04/2013 58.2000 58.2825 58.0000 58.0500 26007 15.13 260 14 USDINR 29/05/2013 58.4000 58.5000 58.3100 58.3100 10173 4.79 82 16 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.7250 58.8250 58.5250 58.5550 17743 10.03 171 23 USDINR 29/07/2013 58.7000 59.0200 58.7000 58.9000 2834 63.25 1074 55 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)