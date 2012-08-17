Aug 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,124.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,316,815 Total Traded Quantity : 1,947,230 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29/08/2012 68.7400 69.0150 68.7400 68.9075 17407 839.90 12192 3821 EURINR 26/09/2012 69.0500 69.2500 69.0000 69.1450 4149 135.67 1962 466 EURINR 29/10/2012 69.2250 69.4500 69.2250 69.3225 572 1.60 23 8 EURINR 27/11/2012 68.8000 68.8000 68.8000 68.8000 42 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29/08/2012 87.5900 87.7025 87.4125 87.4575 17595 419.50 4793 1615 GBPINR 26/09/2012 87.8950 87.9000 87.6550 87.7025 2285 56.17 640 178 GBPINR 29/10/2012 87.9700 87.9700 87.9700 87.9700 345 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29/08/2012 70.2500 70.3200 70.0500 70.2150 11367 465.12 6628 2660 JPYINR 26/09/2012 70.5000 70.5450 70.2800 70.4500 611 22.75 323 177 JPYINR 29/10/2012 70.6000 70.6000 70.6000 70.6000 26 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.7700 55.8525 55.6975 55.8025 1474678 97629.37 1750542 53134 USDINR 26/09/2012 56.0700 56.1150 55.9575 56.0675 380518 6571.01 117287 4873 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.3125 56.4050 56.2500 56.3375 181553 2131.53 37854 1033 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.5725 56.6400 56.5150 56.6125 52681 495.47 8757 284 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.8250 56.9025 56.7625 56.8525 41789 99.39 1749 91 USDINR 29/01/2013 57.1150 57.1500 57.0500 57.1500 19535 168.63 2953 87 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.3225 57.3850 57.3225 57.3775 22065 44.05 768 34 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.6350 57.6800 57.5525 57.6800 33193 2.30 40 4 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.9600 57.9600 57.8200 57.9400 25786 18.99 328 12 USDINR 29/05/2013 58.2500 58.2500 58.1350 58.1350 10048 7.62 131 8 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.4000 58.4525 58.4000 58.4000 17743 14.55 249 10 USDINR 29/07/2013 58.6500 58.7850 58.6500 58.7150 2827 0.47 8 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)