Aug 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,622.35 million rupees Open interest* : 2,403,422 Total Traded Quantity : 1,747,783 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29/08/2012 68.7000 68.9750 68.6200 68.9525 17379 581.90 8456 2425 EURINR 26/09/2012 68.9700 69.2025 68.9000 69.1975 4976 112.47 1628 389 EURINR 29/10/2012 69.4000 69.4000 69.3975 69.3975 582 1.04 15 2 GBPINR 29/08/2012 87.5100 87.5400 87.3000 87.4575 17328 377.52 4318 1716 GBPINR 26/09/2012 87.6900 88.0000 87.5300 87.7175 2989 112.61 1284 325 GBPINR 29/10/2012 87.9500 88.0000 87.9500 87.9725 345 1.76 20 9 JPYINR 29/08/2012 70.1800 70.1825 69.8150 69.8700 11335 415.68 5942 2143 JPYINR 26/09/2012 70.3000 70.3875 70.0375 70.1175 691 22.82 325 133 JPYINR 29/10/2012 70.5500 70.6000 70.4500 70.4500 27 0.71 10 6 USDINR 29/08/2012 55.6300 55.6775 55.4825 55.5625 1509571 83188.18 1497028 50298 USDINR 26/09/2012 55.9000 55.9375 55.7400 55.8150 418367 9086.47 162762 6679 USDINR 29/10/2012 56.2150 56.2250 56.0300 56.1150 191507 1963.91 34992 1261 USDINR 27/11/2012 56.4400 56.4900 56.3000 56.3825 53703 489.66 8688 303 USDINR 27/12/2012 56.7100 56.7475 56.5450 56.6250 40411 620.30 10956 316 USDINR 29/01/2013 57.0275 57.0275 56.8050 56.8900 22407 578.50 10168 144 USDINR 26/02/2013 57.1950 57.2025 57.0700 57.0700 22127 4.17 73 9 USDINR 27/03/2013 57.5500 57.5500 57.3500 57.4100 33038 34.42 599 24 USDINR 26/04/2013 57.7100 57.7275 57.6225 57.6700 25834 5.02 87 11 USDINR 29/05/2013 58.0000 58.0000 57.9100 57.9500 10048 4.23 73 6 USDINR 26/06/2013 58.4000 58.4000 58.2000 58.2000 17719 2.16 37 8 USDINR 29/07/2013 58.5500 58.5500 58.4000 58.4975 3038 18.84 322 23 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)