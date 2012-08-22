Aug 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,970.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,474,739 Total Traded Quantity : 2,077,950 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.0400 69.2600 69.0100 69.0650 17270 950.79 13755 2622 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.2600 69.4825 69.2325 69.3000 6701 213.53 3078 875 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.6200 69.7025 69.4800 69.5000 638 4.80 69 14 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.5400 87.6875 87.4250 87.6175 17063 444.96 5081 1978 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.7900 87.9500 87.7200 87.8925 3673 158.92 1809 633 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.1200 88.1300 88.0575 88.1300 354 2.11 24 16 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.3500 88.3500 88.3500 88.3500 246 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.5100 88.5100 88.5100 88.5100 92 0.44 5 1 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 69.8950 70.0975 69.7275 70.0100 10652 435.47 6227 2227 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.3050 70.3300 69.9525 70.2450 728 24.42 348 184 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.4800 55.6050 55.3700 55.5275 1478483 97589.59 1758499 57635 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.7800 55.8575 55.6250 55.7750 490957 11568.38 207513 8060 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0600 56.1375 55.9225 56.0725 216787 3604.45 64347 1681 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.3275 56.3800 56.1825 56.3425 58128 669.11 11894 346 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5950 56.6375 56.4300 56.5800 40740 89.27 1579 104 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.8450 56.8875 56.7400 56.8525 22466 9.26 163 23 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.0825 57.1525 56.9400 57.0825 22220 16.55 290 32 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3500 57.4000 57.2625 57.3425 33095 22.87 399 22 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.6350 57.6900 57.5275 57.6250 23755 144.97 2515 68 USDINR 29-May-13 57.9525 57.9525 57.8600 57.8600 9951 5.85 101 7 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.1225 58.2300 58.1225 58.2000 17714 12.98 223 6 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.4500 58.4900 58.3100 58.4000 3026 1.75 30 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)