Aug 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 119,830.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,560,784 Total Traded Quantity : 2,148,389 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.3600 69.5875 69.3275 69.4025 18072 702.96 10118 3207 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.6100 69.8000 69.5525 69.6150 8332 146.68 2105 854 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.0000 70.1200 69.8575 69.8575 1096 18.54 265 43 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.0675 70.0675 70.0675 70.0675 43 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.7000 87.9400 87.6400 87.8375 16399 735.66 8378 2389 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.9900 88.1700 87.9100 88.1200 6301 111.41 1265 489 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.3800 88.5025 88.2500 88.4000 443 8.66 98 29 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2500 88.5500 87.2500 88.5500 285 3.54 40 13 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.7500 88.7500 88.7500 88.7500 95 0.27 3 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 95.0000 95.0000 95.0000 95.0000 51 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.3600 70.6775 70.2850 70.6425 8604 507.08 7193 2023 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.5000 70.8500 70.5000 70.8225 2692 176.35 2496 532 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 70.9875 71.0000 70.9125 71.0000 24 0.50 7 4 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.3200 55.5250 55.3200 55.4825 1348714 92683.66 1672422 45474 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5625 55.7500 55.5600 55.7050 662569 20696.57 371987 12137 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.8600 56.0400 55.8475 56.0025 243246 2850.07 50958 1554 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.1600 56.3000 56.1150 56.2575 70380 659.28 11731 324 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.2025 56.5500 56.2025 56.5200 39275 338.65 5994 179 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7225 56.8100 56.6525 56.7825 24332 99.48 1753 58 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.0200 57.0475 56.9425 57.0275 22077 4.96 87 7 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2000 57.3500 57.0525 57.3400 34926 43.41 758 32 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8000 57.8000 57.5000 57.6025 22684 7.95 138 10 USDINR 29-May-13 57.7175 57.8825 57.7175 57.8750 9954 1.45 25 8 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.5000 58.1975 57.5000 58.1500 17721 20.46 353 6 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.3600 58.4500 58.2575 58.4175 2469 12.43 213 26 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)