Aug 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 163,476.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,594,623 Total Traded Quantity : 2,904,325 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.7100 69.9150 69.6000 69.8450 15952 1374.01 19689 4170 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.8000 70.1250 69.7475 70.0750 17357 827.65 11828 2641 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.0625 71.0625 69.9175 70.2250 1732 52.40 746 100 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.2000 70.5175 70.2000 70.5100 164 6.83 97 34 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.0725 88.0725 87.7900 87.8875 12113 1143.86 13004 4003 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.2500 88.3275 88.0375 88.1175 11422 584.84 6630 2094 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.5000 88.5425 88.3250 88.3250 775 24.76 280 48 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.3750 88.3750 88.3750 88.3750 295 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 91.6500 91.6500 87.8500 88.5300 102 0.53 6 6 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.0000 90.0000 89.0700 89.5725 2882 3.24 36 15 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.9450 71.0950 70.7475 70.8200 6341 519.82 7325 2633 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.8100 71.2675 70.8100 70.9875 5490 405.00 5693 1702 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.0075 71.4550 71.0075 71.2000 136 12.60 177 29 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.7650 55.8675 55.6100 55.6825 812092 105917.00 1900025 40727 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0000 56.0925 55.8550 55.9075 1176366 48061.70 858324 22649 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2500 56.3650 56.1225 56.1775 269860 2646.54 47041 2182 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.6000 56.6200 56.3750 56.4400 82090 1247.15 22073 707 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8000 56.8850 56.5400 56.6675 42923 440.46 7763 295 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.1425 57.1425 56.8800 56.9300 24309 20.52 360 24 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3500 57.3500 57.1300 57.1900 22339 15.98 279 11 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.6000 57.6400 57.4600 57.4700 35346 44.10 766 33 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9225 57.9225 57.7300 57.7475 22744 14.23 246 21 USDINR 29-May-13 58.1925 58.1925 58.0100 58.0375 10052 17.55 302 16 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.4300 58.4300 58.2500 58.2750 17779 5.36 92 5 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.6425 58.7100 58.4675 58.5100 3962 90.42 1542 34 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)