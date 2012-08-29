Aug 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 172,624.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,872,268 Total Traded Quantity : 3,067,742 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.9450 69.9725 69.8325 69.9175 10918 711.15 10173 2106 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.1850 70.2375 70.0050 70.1325 25500 1182.59 16869 4282 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.3875 70.4250 70.1950 70.4200 1943 36.57 520 102 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.5500 70.5500 70.4800 70.5500 241 5.43 77 12 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.0075 88.1625 87.9375 88.0375 9258 651.89 7406 2065 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.2800 88.4750 88.1400 88.4450 19154 1273.64 14425 4600 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.4475 88.7150 88.3300 88.6825 1001 45.45 514 121 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.6025 88.9500 88.5025 88.9100 350 5.41 61 17 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 91.1700 91.1700 88.7000 89.7225 118 2.50 28 9 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.2500 90.2500 89.0000 89.6500 2892 1.26 14 5 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.7850 70.9100 70.7500 70.8875 5257 375.04 5295 1440 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9600 71.2200 70.9100 71.1000 9265 613.84 8642 2457 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 70.3000 71.4000 70.3000 71.3250 324 27.54 387 89 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.7000 55.7525 55.5900 55.6675 691741 59289.26 1065488 17849 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.9075 55.9900 55.8075 55.9450 1522237 100394.00 1795961 38473 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.1800 56.2425 56.0725 56.2025 298487 3985.68 70979 2743 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4075 56.4850 56.3225 56.4600 86288 1006.68 17847 633 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.6600 56.7300 56.5600 56.7150 55435 2288.62 40373 600 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9050 56.9825 56.8200 56.9675 24912 182.50 3206 76 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.1500 57.2375 57.0800 57.2075 22357 113.84 1991 40 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3675 57.4775 57.3300 57.4400 32620 222.01 3866 61 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.6900 57.7200 57.5425 57.6900 20575 154.77 2684 53 USDINR 29-May-13 58.0125 58.0125 57.8800 57.9300 10051 18.71 323 14 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.2400 58.2700 58.1300 58.2450 17347 27.49 472 24 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.6800 58.5875 57.6800 58.5250 3996 8.18 140 13 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.7000 58.7000 58.7000 58.7000 1 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)