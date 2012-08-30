Aug 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 64,966.27 million rupees Open interest* : 2,147,525 Total Traded Quantity : 1,151,855 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.0950 70.1350 69.9525 70.0125 25199 748.96 10694 2134 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.5000 70.5000 70.1900 70.2425 2066 38.79 552 140 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.5000 70.5100 70.3025 70.4900 302 12.40 176 39 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.6000 88.6000 88.3050 88.4050 18005 628.73 7113 2410 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.6275 88.7500 88.6000 88.7025 4362 345.31 3895 475 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.9000 88.9700 88.8600 88.9700 403 4.80 54 19 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 119 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.0500 89.0500 89.0500 89.0500 16 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.5000 89.5000 89.5000 89.5000 2892 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.1000 71.1500 70.9125 70.9875 9431 223.29 3146 973 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 72.0500 72.0500 71.1400 71.1800 375 10.04 141 30 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.1225 56.1225 55.8200 55.8750 1489253 59543.79 1065499 29308 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0400 56.2450 56.0400 56.1425 317307 2601.37 46318 1993 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4525 56.5000 56.3475 56.4025 90035 485.67 8605 368 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.7175 56.7575 56.6025 56.6450 55452 141.49 2497 87 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9800 56.9800 56.8525 56.8950 25121 86.44 1518 42 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.2000 57.2000 57.0825 57.1225 22372 29.25 512 18 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4000 57.4625 57.3525 57.3900 32322 29.39 512 15 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.6150 57.6850 57.5700 57.6325 20575 3.11 54 6 USDINR 29-May-13 58.1000 58.1000 57.8200 57.9600 10052 0.29 5 5 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.1400 58.3200 58.1400 58.1500 17330 1.11 19 4 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 3996 0.18 3 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.5050 58.6000 58.5025 58.5700 540 31.58 539 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)