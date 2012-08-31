Aug 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 84,443.03 million rupees Open interest* : 2,154,468 Total Traded Quantity : 1,500,401 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.0000 70.2100 69.8400 70.1300 25704 966.98 13811 3375 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.2000 70.4700 70.1400 70.3950 3694 264.19 3761 659 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.3475 70.7000 70.3325 70.6000 360 8.67 123 29 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.2800 88.3700 88.1700 88.3100 17950 408.46 4627 1877 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.6000 89.2475 88.5000 88.6425 4393 18.61 210 94 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.8200 88.9200 88.8200 88.8975 402 2.67 30 10 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 91.6600 91.6600 89.1000 89.3000 120 0.36 4 3 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.2500 89.2500 88.7500 88.7500 17 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.7300 90.7300 90.7200 90.7250 2894 0.36 4 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.1300 71.3200 70.9250 70.9525 9450 512.72 7209 2372 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.3475 71.5000 71.1350 71.1425 492 25.58 359 133 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 71.4800 71.4800 71.4800 71.4800 2 0.14 2 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.9300 56.0175 55.7600 55.7900 1458218 75665.85 1353727 42692 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2000 56.2800 56.0375 56.0625 336750 3873.90 68984 3072 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4475 56.5350 56.3050 56.3425 92560 854.76 15157 670 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.6925 56.7975 56.5800 56.6100 68687 1123.84 19836 492 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9500 57.0100 56.8300 56.8675 26097 557.43 9799 157 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.1675 57.2475 57.0625 57.1025 22517 58.14 1018 45 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3975 57.5000 57.2975 57.3575 32011 49.16 857 60 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.7500 57.7500 57.5425 57.6050 20315 29.74 516 34 USDINR 29-May-13 58.4550 58.4550 57.8550 57.8875 10049 6.54 113 16 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.1000 59.1275 58.1000 58.1250 17303 3.22 55 6 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.4100 58.4100 58.3900 58.3900 3873 7.36 126 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.6500 58.7000 58.6000 58.6000 609 4.11 70 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)