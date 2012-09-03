Sep 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 71,031.99 million rupees Open interest* : 2,208,281 Total Traded Quantity : 1,265,261 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.0025 70.0475 69.8525 70.0225 24822 934.08 13356 2154 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.3900 70.3900 70.1350 70.3025 5003 172.29 2454 293 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.4500 70.4500 70.3875 70.4000 350 4.01 57 13 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 14 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 70 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.3900 88.4850 88.1100 88.4475 18824 554.62 6282 1921 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.5200 88.8100 88.4200 88.7875 4932 87.94 993 249 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.7225 88.8650 88.7225 88.8650 407 0.53 6 6 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.2500 89.2500 89.2500 89.2500 121 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.3500 89.3500 89.3500 89.3500 18 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.1000 89.7900 88.1000 89.4875 2894 0.54 6 5 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9625 71.1250 70.8600 71.0850 10044 482.82 6802 1663 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.1550 71.3400 71.1000 71.3225 510 8.82 124 44 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5600 56.5600 55.5575 55.7200 1484402 63213.54 1135970 35163 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0025 56.0200 55.8725 55.9950 342304 2487.48 44483 3123 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2250 56.2800 56.1450 56.2625 109225 2079.37 37011 934 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5125 56.5500 56.4200 56.5375 73588 627.85 11114 314 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7450 56.8000 56.6700 56.8000 25744 110.75 1952 55 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.9700 57.0600 56.9300 57.0450 22574 59.11 1038 50 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2000 57.3150 57.1700 57.3000 30816 99.54 1740 76 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.3500 57.4850 57.3500 57.4800 20271 34.06 593 28 USDINR 29-May-13 57.7500 57.7950 57.6475 57.7500 10007 7.62 132 13 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.0000 58.0500 57.8800 58.0500 17303 7.82 135 12 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.2650 58.3500 58.2000 58.3500 3316 52.12 894 16 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.4500 58.5500 58.4200 58.5500 721 6.67 114 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)