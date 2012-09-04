Sep 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 91,510.29 million rupees Open interest* : 2,271,435 Total Traded Quantity : 1,630,403 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.9875 70.2925 69.9825 70.2350 26158 1230.73 17533 3522 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.3000 70.5825 70.2825 70.5425 7857 308.60 4376 509 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.5600 70.8375 70.5600 70.8375 419 6.29 89 22 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0000 71.3000 71.0000 71.3000 16 0.28 4 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.3000 88.5800 88.2100 88.5400 19292 468.53 5299 1656 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.6475 88.9025 88.6200 88.8475 4959 53.73 605 130 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.8500 89.1500 88.8500 89.1100 436 2.67 30 15 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.3500 89.3500 89.3500 89.3500 122 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.5000 89.5000 89.5000 89.5000 19 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.7875 90.0900 88.9625 89.8950 2894 0.63 7 5 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 3 0.18 2 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.0000 71.2000 70.8350 71.1425 10206 553.92 7802 2299 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.0800 71.4300 71.0600 71.3950 532 9.19 129 50 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 71.4800 71.4800 71.4800 71.4800 3 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5550 55.8600 55.5225 55.8225 1527414 83581.23 1500270 46080 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.8400 56.1200 55.8100 56.0975 349460 3299.78 58931 3499 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.0925 56.3750 56.0800 56.3525 116220 1220.68 21706 801 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.3825 56.6500 56.3600 56.6175 74558 546.34 9665 342 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.6025 56.9075 56.6025 56.8800 25708 88.32 1554 53 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.9000 57.1550 56.8900 57.1450 22617 10.62 186 22 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.1075 57.4000 57.1075 57.3900 30825 21.11 368 18 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.3725 57.7000 57.3725 57.6825 20201 30.93 537 39 USDINR 29-May-13 57.6500 57.9400 57.6500 57.9350 10067 3.71 64 6 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.1000 58.1275 58.0000 58.0500 17303 0.99 17 4 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.2500 58.4150 58.2300 58.4150 3117 48.86 838 28 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.5425 58.6775 58.4500 58.6425 1029 22.71 388 19 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)