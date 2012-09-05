Sep 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 98,794.60 million rupees Open interest* : 2,373,062 Total Traded Quantity : 1,749,878 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.1000 70.3975 70.0875 70.3400 25032 879.64 12525 2975 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.4675 70.6775 70.4300 70.6525 8087 77.94 1105 228 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.8000 70.9000 70.6700 70.8950 435 2.05 29 18 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.4500 71.4500 71.4500 71.4500 72 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.6050 89.1400 88.6050 89.0950 20209 757.82 8528 3225 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.9500 89.4325 88.9225 89.3875 5521 130.25 1461 450 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.2150 89.6200 89.2000 89.6200 556 15.63 175 36 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.5000 89.8500 89.4450 89.8500 128 0.63 7 3 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.7500 89.7500 89.7500 89.7500 20 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.2000 90.5000 90.2000 90.3900 2894 0.54 6 6 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.5900 90.5900 90.5900 90.5900 4 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.2300 71.5625 71.2300 71.5150 11861 469.79 6577 2685 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.4975 71.7850 71.4825 71.7150 744 53.24 743 213 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 71.8800 71.8800 71.8800 71.8800 6 0.36 5 3 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.8600 56.1600 55.8600 56.1125 1584337 90066.59 1606532 47405 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.1425 56.4175 56.1375 56.3800 380929 4780.49 84873 4639 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4250 56.6700 56.4125 56.6300 120111 612.15 10819 693 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.7000 56.9375 56.6900 56.9075 76749 422.23 7430 389 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9975 57.2000 56.9800 57.1400 25366 110.54 1936 91 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.2500 57.4225 56.2500 57.3925 23483 87.66 1529 68 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4750 57.6600 57.4750 57.6325 31662 66.23 1150 58 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8000 57.9200 57.8000 57.9000 20216 29.35 507 32 USDINR 29-May-13 58.1100 58.2000 58.1000 58.1425 9898 13.32 229 16 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.3025 58.4300 58.3025 58.3400 17403 6.77 116 12 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.4750 58.6300 58.4750 58.5775 3634 35.62 608 21 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.6800 58.9025 58.6800 58.8575 3705 175.44 2984 54 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)