Sep 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 116,565.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,377,801 Total Traded Quantity : 2,065,977 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.4475 70.8100 70.3550 70.3950 25643 1121.35 15889 3974 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.7600 71.0800 70.6250 70.7000 8377 106.03 1495 426 EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.1475 71.3200 70.9400 70.9475 599 21.35 300 63 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.5500 71.5500 71.5500 71.5500 16 0.29 4 2 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.5025 71.7500 71.5025 71.7500 84 0.86 12 4 EURINR 29-May-13 71.0000 73.0000 71.0000 71.9000 0 0.72 10 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.9725 89.2550 88.7825 88.8325 19386 869.67 9768 3626 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.2800 89.5600 89.1000 89.1175 6552 189.24 2116 499 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.6500 89.8000 89.4000 89.4225 543 1.79 20 20 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.7500 91.3000 89.6000 89.6200 129 0.36 4 4 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 90.0000 90.0000 89.7800 89.7800 23 0.36 4 3 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.4900 90.4900 89.9450 90.3600 2899 1.17 13 5 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.4975 71.5775 71.0900 71.1675 10386 521.31 7306 2705 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.6650 71.8075 71.3500 71.4000 758 14.83 207 112 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0200 56.1825 55.8500 55.8775 1553071 106987.00 1909550 58759 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2625 56.4425 56.1125 56.1325 403634 4958.65 88098 4393 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5075 56.6875 56.3650 56.3900 123281 660.29 11674 702 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.8000 56.9600 56.6500 56.6725 87539 864.32 15216 486 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.3500 57.2000 56.3500 56.9025 24523 134.78 2364 114 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.2525 57.4300 57.1275 57.1375 23706 27.84 486 39 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4800 57.6650 57.4000 57.4000 31669 53.06 922 42 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8400 57.9150 57.6725 57.6725 20216 13.30 230 15 USDINR 29-May-13 58.0900 58.1200 57.9650 57.9875 9898 1.22 21 11 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.2200 58.4650 58.2000 58.2050 17403 0.88 15 11 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.0075 58.7000 58.0075 58.4650 3655 2.92 50 18 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.6100 58.9275 56.2500 58.6400 3811 11.89 203 26 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India