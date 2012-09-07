Sep 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 123,691.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,336,001 Total Traded Quantity : 2,209,137 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.4300 70.4900 70.2525 70.4525 27304 1023.87 14552 3280 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.5600 70.7700 70.5425 70.7575 8833 95.65 1354 367 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.8800 71.0000 70.8400 71.0000 612 4.33 61 24 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.0000 71.9000 71.0000 71.4700 20 0.79 11 3 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.0000 73.0000 71.0000 73.0000 4 0.14 2 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.8950 88.8950 88.3900 88.4275 19843 727.42 8212 3498 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.9700 89.9300 88.7250 88.7850 6481 121.62 1367 598 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.2500 89.3500 89.1000 89.1000 550 1.25 14 6 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.2100 89.2100 89.2100 89.2100 129 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.6900 89.6900 89.4000 89.4000 28 0.54 6 2 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.8300 90.1900 89.6000 89.8950 2899 0.27 3 3 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.8875 70.8875 70.2400 70.2750 8785 938.51 13319 4707 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 70.8225 70.9075 70.4725 70.5100 964 47.53 673 203 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 71.1975 71.1975 70.8000 70.8000 5 0.36 5 5 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 71.1500 71.1500 71.1500 71.1500 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.7125 55.7700 55.4950 55.5300 1488956 112561.00 2023850 57752 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.9900 56.0375 55.7700 55.8075 413226 5144.15 92055 5894 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2000 56.2925 56.0200 56.0525 136887 2027.06 36146 1384 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5250 56.5700 56.3050 56.3425 89052 495.73 8791 478 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7450 56.8050 56.5600 56.5850 24125 141.80 2503 125 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.9800 57.0500 56.8100 56.8225 23689 60.60 1065 87 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2425 57.2700 57.0800 57.1025 31572 24.41 427 55 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.0025 57.5475 57.0025 57.3525 20388 42.74 744 35 USDINR 29-May-13 57.6225 57.8575 57.6100 57.6100 9896 1.67 29 11 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.1000 58.1600 57.8925 57.9275 17347 3.53 61 12 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.2500 58.3825 58.1350 58.1650 2704 74.17 1274 35 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.5000 58.6050 58.3100 58.3850 1701 152.66 2611 75 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)