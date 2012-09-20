Sep 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 137,775.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,395,607 Total Traded Quantity : 2,510,630 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.5775 70.7900 70.2250 70.3450 29083 2538.23 36021 4147 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.0050 71.0125 70.4900 70.6075 15705 420.79 5952 899 EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.1500 71.1500 70.7500 70.8025 1742 39.40 556 100 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.1725 71.5000 71.1000 71.1000 481 21.79 306 38 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.4000 72.4000 72.2000 72.2000 72 0.14 2 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.0625 88.1725 87.8200 87.9500 17209 601.68 6839 1831 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.3000 88.4100 88.0600 88.2075 10051 182.02 2064 388 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.4500 88.4800 88.2600 88.4450 1165 4.77 54 22 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.6275 88.6275 88.3175 88.3175 179 1.06 12 3 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.5000 88.5000 88.5000 88.5000 38 0.89 10 2 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.9700 89.3975 88.9700 89.3325 2904 1.34 15 5 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 69.2800 69.6600 69.2800 69.4350 6114 1081.87 15575 2992 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 69.5000 69.8800 68.5500 69.6650 2216 87.89 1261 498 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 69.8875 70.0000 69.8875 69.9550 128 0.35 5 5 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 70.1000 70.2000 70.0000 70.0000 5 0.21 3 3 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.2900 54.4400 54.2350 54.3400 1267366 117042.00 2153872 60966 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.5175 54.6700 54.4550 54.5700 615491 12909.63 236590 8589 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.7800 54.8950 54.7000 54.8225 177931 961.39 17539 973 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.0550 55.1600 54.9750 55.0750 98734 968.90 17591 578 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.3200 55.4175 55.2500 55.3575 42513 484.67 8758 251 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.5000 55.6625 55.4700 55.5125 25052 49.75 896 68 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.7200 55.9225 55.7000 55.7700 28606 238.36 4270 82 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.1000 56.1500 56.0000 56.0125 19457 3.37 60 14 USDINR 29-May-13 56.3000 56.4000 56.2500 56.3000 9597 1.63 29 11 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.5625 56.7000 56.5000 56.5400 17408 106.98 1890 41 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.9000 56.9500 56.7000 56.9500 3429 1.42 25 9 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.0000 57.0925 56.8000 57.0500 2931 24.73 435 44 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)