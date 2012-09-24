Sep 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 207,728.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,378,119 Total Traded Quantity : 3,867,035 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.2175 69.2700 68.6850 69.0775 20865 2431.40 35245 4394 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.5500 69.5500 68.9000 69.2575 17682 532.03 7688 1246 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.6025 69.6200 68.6025 69.4275 3104 118.50 1707 234 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.8000 69.8000 69.6600 69.6600 526 0.14 2 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.6900 86.8600 86.0700 86.6350 10700 857.02 9912 2332 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.9600 86.9600 86.3000 86.8575 10931 270.29 3117 846 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.8000 87.1500 86.7675 87.0950 710 45.60 524 70 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.2500 87.4500 87.0100 87.4500 197 1.39 16 7 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.4850 87.7400 87.4000 87.7400 35 1.14 13 4 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.8500 87.9975 85.8500 87.9850 2903 1.32 15 6 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 68.3975 68.7100 67.9000 68.5000 5882 653.46 9569 2400 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 68.7525 68.8575 68.1000 68.6500 3568 167.37 2445 975 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.9500 68.9500 68.9500 68.9500 129 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.4875 53.5375 53.0375 53.4775 1058672 160763.00 3015127 72864 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.6200 53.7275 53.2000 53.6625 749959 33571.86 627343 19361 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.8350 53.9200 53.4400 53.8750 230721 4852.66 90407 2591 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.0925 54.1600 53.6900 54.1300 103039 1707.96 31644 916 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.3425 54.3825 53.9475 54.3800 49285 1143.65 21092 431 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.6500 54.6500 54.1475 54.5900 25325 399.79 7346 143 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.6825 54.8200 54.3750 54.8025 29628 79.71 1460 80 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8500 55.0675 54.7025 55.0525 19369 59.85 1092 50 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0000 55.3500 55.0000 55.3350 9596 11.30 205 23 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3200 55.5500 55.2750 55.5500 17277 1.94 35 8 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6000 55.7000 55.4050 55.6900 3229 3.62 65 10 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7575 55.9500 55.5700 55.8900 4787 53.84 965 51 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)