Sep 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 209,932.8 million rupees Open interest* : 2,387,415 Total Traded Quantity : 3,897,545 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.0525 69.3900 68.8350 69.0650 11608 1979.80 28684 3594 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.2600 69.5100 69.0250 69.2250 22720 974.66 14084 1776 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.5500 69.6500 69.2000 69.4000 3343 62.59 902 123 EURINR 27-Dec-12 67.8500 69.8000 67.8500 69.8000 528 0.28 4 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.6025 86.9650 86.5625 86.6850 9453 734.04 8458 2052 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.9000 87.1400 86.7750 86.8300 12652 419.70 4825 1224 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1250 87.3500 87.0075 87.1175 774 13.35 153 50 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.5075 87.5075 87.4000 87.4500 200 0.87 10 9 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.6000 87.7500 87.6000 87.7500 37 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.1875 88.1875 87.6000 88.0050 2904 0.70 8 4 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 68.6000 68.9000 68.4725 68.6025 4685 637.06 9273 2373 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 68.6425 69.0650 68.6250 68.7950 6058 371.45 5394 1353 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 69.1500 69.2900 68.8750 69.0100 164 5.45 79 21 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.4000 53.5975 53.2850 53.4000 767730 146169.00 2734644 61244 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.5800 53.7900 53.4800 53.5700 1024784 52611.98 980821 23835 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.7550 53.9850 53.6925 53.7600 253896 4028.56 74819 1919 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.0575 54.2200 53.9200 54.0275 107152 1038.78 19207 632 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.2550 54.4650 54.1600 54.2325 48822 377.38 6951 188 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.5800 54.6600 54.4200 54.4900 25106 149.39 2740 75 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.7500 54.9125 54.6000 54.6800 29930 210.24 3840 113 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.1075 55.1500 54.9000 54.9600 19360 17.28 314 35 USDINR 29-May-13 55.3000 55.4075 55.1200 55.2800 9495 19.68 356 34 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3925 55.7100 55.3375 55.4100 17295 8.05 145 13 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.0225 56.0225 55.5975 55.7325 3746 31.45 564 14 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9500 56.0700 55.7400 55.8475 4973 70.88 1267 55 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)