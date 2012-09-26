Sep 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 181,136.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,526,626 Total Traded Quantity : 3,350,343 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.9400 69.1700 68.8800 68.9125 7409 836.54 12127 2040 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.0325 69.3200 69.0000 69.0875 27430 1062.38 15371 2319 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.4000 69.4000 69.2000 69.2800 3450 41.08 593 114 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.6000 69.6000 69.6000 69.6000 527 0.14 2 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.6950 86.8325 86.5250 86.5925 7862 671.50 7750 1526 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.8350 86.9350 86.6400 86.8900 15211 853.88 9839 1794 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.0425 87.1700 86.9300 87.1200 970 41.25 474 150 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.2150 87.3800 87.2000 87.2850 193 1.13 13 8 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.1000 87.6000 87.1000 87.6000 55 4.55 52 9 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 86.7375 88.2925 86.7375 88.2125 2916 6.13 70 23 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 68.7200 68.9350 68.6325 68.8975 2639 318.20 4620 1288 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 68.9100 69.2425 68.8150 69.0925 8555 774.25 11207 2513 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 69.1075 69.4000 69.1075 69.2800 200 6.72 97 27 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.5300 53.6100 53.4700 53.5625 578480 62372.39 1164742 25454 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.6300 53.8075 53.6075 53.7500 1298315 105772.00 1968610 48385 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.9275 54.0100 53.8450 53.9600 292554 5063.72 93878 2679 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.1500 54.2375 54.0700 54.1900 118091 1858.71 34317 908 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.3025 54.4600 54.2900 54.3950 49903 755.33 13891 438 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.6000 54.6550 54.5250 54.6250 25290 431.27 7901 212 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.8500 54.9000 54.7900 54.8625 30504 100.30 1829 77 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.9950 55.1300 54.9175 55.0800 19400 55.46 1008 49 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4175 55.4275 55.3000 55.3500 9489 5.20 94 10 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.5025 55.5775 55.5025 55.5500 17306 8.61 155 12 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.8525 55.8750 55.7625 55.7725 3938 11.32 203 9 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.7500 56.7500 55.8250 56.0300 5627 66.51 1188 30 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1500 56.2000 56.0500 56.2000 312 17.52 312 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)