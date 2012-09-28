Sep 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 179,578.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,048,384 Total Traded Quantity : 3,377,110 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.3650 68.6500 68.1925 68.5475 24753 1409.28 20611 2777 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.4375 68.8000 68.3400 68.7275 3640 133.52 1948 439 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.8000 68.9000 68.7000 68.7375 652 12.18 177 36 EURINR 29-Jan-13 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 36 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.1475 86.1475 85.5250 85.8675 13717 748.23 8721 1783 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.0525 86.1900 85.0525 86.1250 1139 68.56 797 286 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 86.1000 86.3000 86.1000 86.3000 220 2.24 26 4 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 86.4000 86.5500 86.4000 86.5500 56 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 86.1000 87.5475 86.1000 87.4375 2920 1.14 13 4 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 68.4025 68.4025 67.8500 68.2700 7215 978.68 14370 2663 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.1475 68.5125 68.0300 68.4275 494 44.18 647 263 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.3300 68.3300 68.3000 68.3000 34 2.46 36 12 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.9500 53.1125 52.7225 53.0475 1396233 165951.00 3137676 83815 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.1500 53.3225 52.9325 53.2625 301205 7134.84 134379 6559 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.3975 53.5200 53.1575 53.4900 119235 1450.19 27197 1411 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.5450 53.7500 53.3950 53.6925 52417 576.85 10777 505 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.7750 53.9500 53.6000 53.9200 29125 445.08 8284 326 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.9000 54.1700 53.8100 54.1350 34769 445.49 8261 202 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.2500 54.3975 53.2500 54.3175 19408 46.15 852 52 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5500 54.6500 54.3100 54.6225 9712 39.93 733 32 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.4025 54.8000 54.4025 54.8000 17278 9.89 181 28 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.7025 55.0000 54.6800 55.0000 3471 2.68 49 11 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.9325 55.2525 54.9075 55.2175 5256 66.42 1207 63 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.9000 55.4975 54.9000 55.3925 5399 9.07 164 41 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)