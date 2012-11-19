Nov 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 147,387.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,424,543 Total Traded Quantity : 2,658,812 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.4425 70.4650 70.1800 70.3350 37557 1444.62 20553 2811 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.6950 70.7800 70.5175 70.6775 17068 132.62 1878 392 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.9775 71.0000 70.8200 70.9900 2835 38.91 549 90 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.2000 71.2000 71.0400 71.2000 750 4.27 60 11 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.0100 71.5000 71.0100 71.5000 70 0.14 2 2 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.8300 87.8850 87.4000 87.6450 15864 639.81 7303 1849 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.0750 88.1400 87.7600 88.0200 8417 196.19 2230 515 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.3500 88.3875 88.1900 88.3775 4200 21.89 248 59 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.4000 88.6000 88.4000 88.6000 2872 0.27 3 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.8000 88.8000 88.8000 88.8000 10 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.9275 67.9925 67.6200 67.8425 13795 791.60 11674 2925 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.0250 68.2300 67.8700 68.0750 3283 77.27 1136 266 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.2000 68.2000 68.1000 68.1500 181 8.65 127 24 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.2100 55.2425 54.9800 55.1125 1283016 130782.10 2374114 60475 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.5050 55.5100 55.2525 55.3825 623293 9567.36 172882 5948 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.7075 55.7100 55.5000 55.6425 132882 2574.25 46315 1322 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.9300 55.9300 55.7400 55.8750 65196 652.14 11685 367 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.1450 56.1525 55.9625 56.1125 64365 246.11 4390 142 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.3000 56.4225 56.2050 56.3275 41164 66.76 1186 34 USDINR 29-May-13 56.5000 56.5500 56.4450 56.5100 11871 9.66 171 5 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.9075 56.9075 56.7500 56.7500 16744 0.96 17 3 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.7600 57.0400 56.7600 57.0400 3817 0.11 2 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.1100 57.2400 57.0600 57.2400 9712 0.17 3 3 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.3900 57.3900 57.1900 57.3500 45313 14.49 253 6 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.6000 57.6725 57.4500 57.5700 20268 116.74 2030 44 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)