Nov 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,332.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,599,247 Total Traded Quantity : 2,515,393 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.1925 70.6350 70.1600 70.5900 37958 1181.05 16780 3220 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.5200 70.9100 70.4975 70.8900 17751 196.61 2782 551 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.9025 71.1950 70.7000 71.1700 2837 14.44 203 42 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.1000 71.4675 71.0000 71.4250 787 6.20 87 24 EURINR 29-May-13 71.8500 71.9500 71.8500 71.9500 19 0.36 5 2 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2900 87.8125 87.2200 87.7850 14641 735.02 8403 2024 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.5975 88.1700 87.5975 88.1600 9939 205.61 2340 565 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0400 88.3250 88.0200 88.3250 4200 2.38 27 8 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.5700 88.7375 88.5700 88.7375 2872 0.44 5 5 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.6000 88.6000 88.6000 88.6000 11 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.1900 89.1900 89.1900 89.1900 4 0.27 3 1 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 89.9900 89.9900 89.9900 89.9900 4 0.27 3 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.5125 67.8700 67.2775 67.8025 13803 1017.79 15041 3586 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.8525 68.1150 67.5500 68.0575 3551 141.88 2090 548 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.8450 68.2000 67.8450 68.2000 188 0.48 7 7 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.8475 55.1725 54.8200 55.1400 1402525 122314.09 2223510 59782 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.1500 55.4350 55.1000 55.4025 671199 11380.11 205859 8303 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.3750 55.6800 55.3475 55.6550 135440 1132.54 20408 963 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.5900 55.9225 55.5900 55.9000 64829 503.61 9040 289 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.8400 56.1475 55.8025 56.1375 64240 180.65 3227 166 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.1350 56.4100 56.1100 56.4000 41947 61.34 1088 69 USDINR 29-May-13 56.3500 56.6050 56.3500 56.5825 11916 7.06 125 12 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6450 56.8200 56.6450 56.8200 16744 1.19 21 2 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.9000 57.0000 56.7600 56.9275 3793 5.29 93 22 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.9800 57.2300 56.9800 57.2300 9715 6.24 109 5 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.2150 57.4200 57.2150 57.4000 45321 20.63 360 15 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.3525 57.6625 57.3525 57.6525 23013 217.31 3776 116 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)