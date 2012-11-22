Nov 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,945.54 million rupees Open interest* : 2,818,268 Total Traded Quantity : 2,515,549 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.7000 71.1900 70.6500 71.1300 36295 1262.76 17806 2984 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.0000 71.4500 70.9500 71.3950 23136 476.72 6694 1178 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.2500 71.6800 71.2500 71.6300 3598 22.95 321 113 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.5100 71.9000 70.5100 71.7850 977 12.62 176 43 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.7975 72.0400 71.7975 72.0400 100 2.16 30 3 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 26 1.08 15 5 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.5500 72.5500 72.5000 72.5000 19 0.36 5 3 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 4 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.8850 88.2550 87.8000 88.1550 14040 657.82 7471 2134 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.2050 88.5125 88.1500 88.4925 10323 248.46 2811 562 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.5000 88.8300 88.5000 88.7975 4201 10.11 114 34 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.7500 89.0875 88.7500 89.0800 2872 3.38 38 20 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 13 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 66.8075 67.0200 66.5800 66.8875 11940 824.63 12339 2957 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.1500 67.3000 66.8700 67.1750 3627 223.64 3332 791 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.1000 67.4700 67.1000 67.4000 220 3.57 53 30 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 67.5500 67.6000 67.5500 67.5500 44 1.35 20 9 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1200 55.3050 55.0300 55.2625 1412204 112428.78 2036382 59334 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.3600 55.5700 55.2950 55.5275 857546 19336.42 348579 10309 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.6000 55.8075 55.5450 55.7700 156960 3437.85 61689 1290 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.8325 56.0250 55.7700 55.9950 66412 759.14 13568 313 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.0200 56.2500 56.0000 56.2200 71102 151.26 2693 129 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.2800 56.4950 56.2800 56.4700 41576 27.14 481 46 USDINR 29-May-13 56.5800 56.7025 56.5800 56.7025 12006 14.27 252 8 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.8800 56.8800 56.8800 56.8800 16714 5.69 100 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.0500 57.0900 57.0500 57.0900 3817 7.54 132 3 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.4000 57.5050 57.4000 57.5000 45482 6.44 112 6 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.5500 57.7500 57.5400 57.7500 23014 19.27 334 25 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)