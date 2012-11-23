Nov 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 188,019.91 million rupees Open interest* : 2,982,733 Total Traded Quantity : 3,365,538 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.1200 71.6900 71.0725 71.6650 34946 1465.81 20512 3573 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.3800 71.9525 71.3800 71.9275 29567 811.37 11311 1477 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.7000 72.2200 71.6625 72.1450 3920 98.65 1370 256 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.0000 72.8000 72.0000 72.4150 1224 21.89 303 53 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.5900 72.6000 72.5900 72.5975 225 12.70 175 4 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.5000 72.7000 72.5000 72.7000 41 1.16 16 3 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 20 0.07 1 1 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.3000 73.3000 73.3000 73.3000 21 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.0525 88.5700 87.9725 88.5425 15393 713.17 8068 2355 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.3675 88.9100 88.3675 88.8700 10693 429.73 4842 1019 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.8000 89.2100 88.8000 89.1800 4201 21.63 243 67 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.2925 89.4000 88.2925 89.3925 2872 11.51 129 32 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.0175 67.6275 67.0175 67.5800 8453 829.46 12312 3189 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.4250 67.8650 67.3400 67.7975 4044 162.37 2400 813 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.6900 68.0000 67.6900 67.9500 224 3.39 50 24 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.2050 55.6300 55.1775 55.5950 1373638 145318.47 2620627 68107 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4525 55.8775 55.4500 55.8475 992622 28971.00 519983 17186 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.7000 56.1275 55.7000 56.0950 196695 6951.67 124194 2738 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.0150 56.3300 56.0150 56.3075 77644 1694.09 30147 588 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.2000 56.5325 56.2000 56.5150 73350 304.49 5404 245 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.4000 56.8000 56.4000 56.7850 41619 63.07 1113 114 USDINR 29-May-13 56.7025 57.0000 56.7025 57.0000 12135 13.48 237 18 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.8475 57.1000 56.8475 57.1000 17011 43.93 770 22 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.0050 57.3000 57.0050 57.2500 3992 12.59 220 11 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.4600 57.5000 57.4600 57.5000 9699 2.87 50 7 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.5000 57.8000 57.5000 57.8000 45428 37.51 650 27 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7925 58.0500 57.7525 58.0400 23056 23.74 410 91 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)