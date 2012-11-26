Nov 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 268,219.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,982,800 Total Traded Quantity : 4,766,245 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.7475 72.4050 71.7200 72.2650 24631 3162.76 43783 4204 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.1000 72.6250 72.0275 72.5050 38418 2582.53 35651 2793 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.4000 72.8000 72.2725 72.7100 5040 197.35 2719 278 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.7200 73.0200 72.6575 73.0200 1278 8.44 116 30 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.9000 73.2500 72.9000 73.2500 269 6.72 92 12 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.2500 73.8000 72.2000 73.1600 51 1.02 14 6 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.7000 89.4525 88.6375 89.3125 14354 863.96 9692 2896 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.0000 89.7300 89.0000 89.5700 14184 841.47 9404 1922 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.5000 90.0000 89.5000 89.8450 3406 205.17 2285 317 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.7450 90.2500 89.7050 90.0300 2872 14.23 158 29 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.4500 68.0800 67.3525 67.9025 6768 674.91 9961 2942 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.8025 68.3000 67.6100 68.0850 5729 413.38 6078 1336 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 69.6000 69.6000 67.9450 68.2800 225 1.30 19 13 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 68.4700 68.6800 68.4700 68.6800 42 0.27 4 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.4775 55.8600 55.4075 55.7200 884347 170781.32 3066395 65826 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.7000 56.0950 55.6725 55.9525 1390872 72692.53 1299469 29958 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.4825 56.4825 55.9250 56.2150 262499 11072.30 197208 4054 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.1800 56.5600 56.1425 56.4325 97824 2939.36 52172 939 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.4000 56.7600 56.3450 56.6350 76841 1159.09 20510 458 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.6475 57.0000 56.6300 56.9025 41265 297.56 5238 129 USDINR 29-May-13 56.9350 57.2300 56.9350 57.0900 12882 95.52 1676 36 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.1000 57.4600 57.1000 57.3850 17003 13.98 244 18 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.3600 57.6500 57.3000 57.4875 3849 14.61 254 13 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.6500 57.8400 57.5925 57.7600 9690 1.91 33 7 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.8000 58.0400 57.7700 57.9600 45448 99.49 1716 42 USDINR 29-Oct-13 58.2475 58.2525 58.0000 58.0500 23013 78.73 1354 94 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)