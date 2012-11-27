Nov 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 292,486.6 million rupees Open interest* : 3,421,182 Total Traded Quantity : 5,194,864 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 72.1475 72.4900 72.1475 72.4075 17148 1237.50 17113 1977 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.4325 72.6325 72.0000 72.0600 48410 3740.16 51666 5681 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.6925 72.8600 72.2475 72.2825 6755 232.47 3200 486 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.8000 73.0500 72.5000 72.5125 1456 40.83 560 75 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.9000 72.9000 72.8550 72.8550 268 0.15 2 2 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.1500 89.4550 89.1050 89.4175 8297 865.69 9693 2092 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.3300 89.6650 89.1425 89.1875 20620 1586.89 17744 3183 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.8000 89.9125 89.4500 89.5025 4616 444.59 4956 434 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.9000 90.1000 89.6925 89.8350 3045 19.88 221 43 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 13 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 90.0000 90.3000 90.0000 90.3000 4 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.6650 67.9025 67.6125 67.7650 5737 300.79 4438 1223 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.0100 68.1150 67.6525 67.8525 8223 892.10 13141 2951 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.2000 68.2500 67.8075 68.1150 371 19.81 291 66 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 68.1800 68.1800 68.1800 68.1800 42 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.5550 55.7775 55.5375 55.7450 738468 81930.06 1471392 28237 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.8025 55.9700 55.7025 55.7350 1876443 181939.00 3258103 68932 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.0500 56.2100 55.9475 55.9800 310136 13009.58 231917 5556 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.3000 56.4300 56.1700 56.2125 135041 4750.55 84393 1574 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.5300 56.6400 56.3875 56.3975 79094 829.54 14679 363 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.8225 56.8800 56.6200 56.6400 44210 346.16 6106 178 USDINR 29-May-13 57.0075 57.1000 56.8300 56.8400 12947 4.72 83 13 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.1500 57.3950 57.0300 57.0550 17611 242.46 4239 40 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.6000 57.6500 57.2725 57.3100 3855 1.49 26 13 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.7600 57.8500 57.4425 57.5050 9692 0.58 10 8 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.7500 57.9600 57.6275 57.6925 45577 15.94 276 33 USDINR 29-Oct-13 58.0025 58.1600 57.8200 57.8550 23041 31.59 545 46 USDINR 27-Nov-13 58.2000 58.2500 58.0000 58.0500 62 3.84 66 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)