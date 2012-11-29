Nov 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 214,565.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,583,712 Total Traded Quantity : 3,850,631 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.1200 72.2650 71.3725 71.4550 54420 2451.16 34193 4700 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.4525 72.4525 71.6100 71.6900 7255 228.04 3171 500 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.4800 72.4800 71.8325 72.0575 1646 17.14 238 42 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.4100 73.1000 72.4100 72.9500 26 0.66 9 7 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.2950 89.3500 88.0500 88.1600 19722 1215.87 13725 2895 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.5800 89.6250 88.3500 88.4575 4436 71.49 805 195 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.7000 89.7000 88.6325 88.6325 3045 4.73 53 23 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.7100 89.7100 89.0000 89.0000 9 0.36 4 4 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.1000 89.1000 89.1000 89.1000 3 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 89.2000 89.2000 89.2000 89.2000 0 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.8900 67.9675 66.9300 67.0775 7473 798.55 11850 3040 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.3500 68.3500 67.1600 67.2800 414 29.14 431 162 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 68.0425 68.0425 67.6100 67.6100 61 2.98 44 8 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.8200 55.8525 55.0250 55.1025 1788210 190745.00 3445139 88746 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.0525 56.0900 55.2775 55.3650 295909 12852.37 231100 6501 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.2775 56.3000 55.4975 55.5800 154748 4325.64 77480 1763 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.4900 56.5000 55.7200 55.7775 86456 1270.13 22658 641 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.7450 56.7625 55.9300 56.0025 44287 166.10 2952 171 USDINR 29-May-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.1400 56.2025 14386 163.22 2890 102 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.2475 57.2475 56.3200 56.3500 17566 15.84 279 23 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.2100 57.2100 56.5675 56.5675 3852 8.73 153 18 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.7000 57.7000 56.8000 56.8025 9670 10.65 186 23 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.9500 57.9500 57.0000 57.0150 45403 46.75 815 47 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7025 57.9000 57.1800 57.2250 23124 47.84 831 104 USDINR 27-Nov-13 58.1000 58.1000 57.4400 57.4525 1591 93.26 1622 60 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)