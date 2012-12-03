Dec 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 203,505.50 million rupees Open interest* : 2,739,526 Total Traded Quantity : 3,690,379 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.0650 71.5450 70.9900 71.4900 47262 2434.96 34147 4520 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.3000 71.7550 71.2700 71.7225 7056 108.66 1519 349 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.5700 71.9000 71.5700 71.9000 2048 15.57 217 50 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0000 72.0000 71.9200 71.9200 273 2.45 34 5 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.2125 72.2125 72.2125 72.2125 83 2.38 33 5 EURINR 29-May-13 72.3625 72.3625 72.3625 72.3625 20 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.4725 88.1900 87.3200 88.1075 19311 1287.11 14661 2943 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.7650 88.4500 87.6700 88.3650 4393 44.20 502 179 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.8900 88.6900 87.8900 88.6900 3045 3.00 34 16 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.4500 88.6000 88.4500 88.5500 8 0.35 4 4 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.5500 89.0900 88.5500 88.9850 11 0.71 8 8 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.0325 67.0775 66.0200 66.8725 6252 1322.73 19881 3592 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.3350 67.1950 66.2975 67.1350 715 73.23 1094 256 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6500 60 0.94 14 2 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 67.2000 67.3800 67.2000 67.3800 0 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.5700 54.9475 54.4825 54.9050 1888602 186393.27 3404134 80348 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.7625 55.2100 54.7500 55.1825 315194 7036.82 127842 5096 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.9900 55.4300 54.9800 55.3975 191939 3453.90 62460 1544 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3000 55.6600 55.2100 55.6225 91206 617.84 11134 384 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5325 55.8925 55.4375 55.8450 46832 490.23 8797 255 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7250 56.1100 55.7250 56.0650 13051 150.75 2697 75 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.8700 56.3875 55.8150 56.3875 18084 7.58 135 14 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.1000 56.5425 56.0500 56.5425 3960 4.17 74 9 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.4800 56.7775 56.4800 56.7300 9763 11.77 208 11 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.5400 56.9500 56.5400 56.9125 45324 1.25 22 14 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7500 57.1000 56.7500 57.0725 23178 9.73 171 25 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0275 57.3775 57.0275 57.2475 1856 31.67 554 49 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)