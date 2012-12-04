Dec 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 169,442.36 million rupees Open interest* : 2,800,865 Total Traded Quantity : 3,060,142 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.5800 71.9625 71.5800 71.7075 49800 1897.98 26438 3562 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.8100 72.1975 71.8100 71.9575 7901 163.90 2277 367 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.3000 72.4050 72.0725 72.1550 2146 22.12 306 69 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 27 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.2500 73.2500 73.2500 73.2500 5 0.07 1 1 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.5000 73.5000 73.5000 73.5000 22 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.3475 88.7025 88.3025 88.3950 20456 914.73 10337 2669 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.6000 88.9950 88.6000 88.6875 4908 108.72 1225 296 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.9900 89.2500 88.9500 88.9500 3045 3.38 38 18 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.3525 89.3525 89.2000 89.2000 10 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.8175 67.1525 66.7925 66.8725 6887 1056.17 15770 2923 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.0700 67.3500 67.0150 67.1000 793 34.65 516 195 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 67.1975 67.2000 67.1975 67.2000 60 0.27 4 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.9100 55.1500 54.8025 54.8925 1925402 153813.28 2797007 78528 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.1700 55.4050 55.0525 55.1400 312564 7255.48 131336 5375 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3975 55.6325 55.2875 55.3775 198805 2340.52 42165 1122 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6800 55.8475 55.5100 55.5800 95837 763.23 13708 423 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.8600 56.0600 55.7500 55.8025 55406 828.27 14801 276 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1625 56.2500 55.9750 55.9750 13413 79.75 1421 44 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.4550 56.5050 56.2050 56.2050 18072 0.73 13 4 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.6975 56.6975 56.4600 56.4600 4006 14.30 253 9 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.7000 56.7000 9764 5.78 102 3 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.8000 57.1325 56.8000 56.8500 45228 29.41 516 17 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.2800 57.3050 57.0000 57.0800 23201 24.15 422 28 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.4075 57.5250 57.1825 57.2300 3107 85.12 1482 44 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)