Dec 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 146,800.86 million rupees Open interest* : 2,804,890 Total Traded Quantity : 2,661,318 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.7150 71.8625 71.5350 71.6100 50411 1736.00 24219 3137 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.8875 72.1000 71.8000 71.8700 8084 141.34 1965 295 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.1450 72.1800 72.0650 72.0650 2461 31.03 430 40 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.2500 72.2500 72.2500 72.2500 274 0.14 2 2 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.5900 72.5900 72.5900 72.5900 81 0.15 2 1 EURINR 29-Jul-13 76.0000 76.0000 72.9000 72.9000 5 2.35 31 5 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.3500 88.3500 87.9725 88.1675 20703 821.66 9325 2121 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.4150 88.5800 88.2900 88.4625 5086 51.36 581 196 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.6000 88.7500 88.5600 88.5600 3078 11.78 133 23 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.5500 66.6475 66.3825 66.5725 8007 1057.71 15905 3126 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.7000 66.8900 66.6200 66.7950 776 19.08 286 130 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 67.1000 67.1000 66.8500 66.8500 61 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.7825 54.8325 54.6400 54.7775 1874117 129701.82 2369337 62239 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0425 55.0775 54.8850 55.0250 313572 4404.58 80094 3548 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2450 55.3050 55.1125 55.2450 213206 4142.22 75029 1543 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4500 55.5100 55.3400 55.4875 117005 2783.67 50210 832 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6250 55.7325 55.5900 55.7225 58554 719.89 12931 275 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8850 55.9575 55.7850 55.9025 13480 43.79 784 30 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.0250 56.1100 56.0250 56.1100 18184 13.51 241 5 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.1925 56.4000 56.1925 56.3850 15955 848.54 15058 67 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5000 56.5500 56.3850 56.5025 8952 80.47 1424 16 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6025 56.7125 56.6025 56.6600 45329 6.07 107 8 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0075 57.0075 56.8000 56.9500 23576 116.11 2040 209 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0600 57.1575 56.9925 57.1575 3933 67.45 1182 64 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.