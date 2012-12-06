Dec 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 209,317.24 million rupees Open interest* : 3,048,170 Total Traded Quantity : 3,811,996 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.3950 71.4450 70.8275 70.9550 50166 2528.71 35527 4378 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.4925 71.6925 71.0850 71.2075 9194 279.80 3913 591 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.8000 71.9100 71.3000 71.3000 2315 48.40 674 93 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 81 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-May-13 72.2500 72.2500 72.2500 72.2500 53 2.38 33 1 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.4000 72.4000 72.4000 72.4000 38 2.39 33 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.8025 88.0600 87.3100 87.4475 19762 1123.65 12808 2677 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.1275 88.3375 87.6000 87.7550 5225 77.29 878 289 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.4500 88.5500 88.0500 88.0975 3084 20.17 228 38 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.8000 88.8000 88.2800 88.2800 9 0.27 3 3 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.0925 66.3500 65.7625 65.8475 6588 1230.35 18618 3450 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.4000 66.5375 66.0100 66.0550 936 61.52 928 255 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 66.7000 66.7000 66.2500 66.2500 65 0.93 14 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.6400 54.7775 54.2200 54.2925 2071869 188582.72 3458991 92559 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5000 55.0200 54.4700 54.5500 322090 8085.19 147547 7021 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0750 55.2400 54.7050 54.7650 233337 4778.80 86878 2341 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3425 55.4750 54.9500 55.0025 123688 1176.78 21296 649 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5625 55.7050 55.1625 55.2200 65652 664.84 11979 331 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8150 55.9125 55.3775 55.4550 14648 187.68 3377 87 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.0100 56.1625 55.5975 55.6200 18094 6.26 112 18 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3825 56.3825 55.8400 55.8400 15905 7.57 135 14 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.4275 56.4400 56.0300 56.0325 12572 313.70 5585 28 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6000 56.6125 56.2325 56.2500 45411 43.73 776 34 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.9500 56.9675 56.4325 56.5100 23468 84.07 1487 68 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.9000 57.1200 56.6250 56.6825 3920 9.96 175 34 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)