Dec 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 176,478.78 million rupees Open interest* : 2,989,490 Total Traded Quantity : 3,206,879 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.5950 70.7300 70.3325 70.6525 45923 2955.87 41914 4904 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.8000 70.9950 70.6000 70.9100 8084 418.95 5916 838 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.0200 71.2000 70.8475 71.0650 2267 49.34 695 119 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 274 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.9500 71.9500 71.9500 71.9500 26 0.22 3 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.3550 87.7125 87.0900 87.6350 18760 1412.21 16161 2929 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.6200 88.0000 87.4000 87.9275 5335 82.85 945 305 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.8000 88.2200 87.8000 88.2200 3088 4.22 48 17 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.0150 88.4500 88.0150 88.4500 29 1.94 22 8 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.1000 88.5900 88.1000 88.5900 17 0.71 8 4 GBPINR 29-May-13 88.3000 88.3000 88.3000 88.3000 0 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.9075 66.4300 65.7400 66.3800 6920 1127.72 17060 3401 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.1000 66.6550 65.9650 66.5875 1267 73.51 1109 297 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 66.4500 66.8500 66.4500 66.8500 61 0.47 7 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.4075 54.7625 54.2700 54.7075 1982597 155529.82 2853220 82750 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.6500 55.0100 54.5225 54.9775 355345 9652.74 176212 6649 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.9100 55.2400 54.7525 55.1950 232432 2646.39 48132 1426 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.1500 55.4850 55.0000 55.4250 128314 1406.02 25444 686 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.3775 55.7200 55.2375 55.7000 63178 607.21 10923 307 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0000 56.0000 55.4425 55.8725 14350 198.22 3554 107 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7075 56.0500 55.6950 56.0475 19764 120.51 2157 41 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.9100 56.3000 55.9000 56.2850 15810 8.13 145 11 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.2050 56.5850 56.1075 56.5500 12681 37.22 659 36 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3075 56.7250 56.3075 56.7225 45174 42.62 752 22 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4000 57.4000 56.4500 56.8775 23465 64.87 1144 48 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.8000 57.1500 56.7200 57.1225 4329 36.88 647 97 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)