Dec 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 144,776.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,956,722 Total Traded Quantity : 2,636,863 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.5350 70.6625 70.3625 70.5925 41337 1977.96 28033 3128 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.8100 70.9225 70.6300 70.8450 9462 155.90 2201 322 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.0000 71.1500 70.9975 71.1000 2315 25.17 354 67 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.1500 71.4025 71.1500 71.3900 527 34.54 484 55 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.0025 71.4375 71.0025 71.4375 82 0.21 3 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.6725 87.7600 87.4725 87.5625 18386 706.54 8067 1707 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.9500 88.0400 87.7950 87.8775 5419 60.64 690 165 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.1775 88.3000 88.1000 88.1300 3087 5.55 63 10 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.4500 88.4500 88.4500 88.4500 33 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.1900 66.2725 65.9550 66.0050 7164 1003.34 15181 2690 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.4900 66.5100 66.2100 66.2625 1526 71.69 1081 189 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 66.5500 66.5650 66.4500 66.4500 93 0.40 6 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.5700 54.6300 54.4150 54.4775 1891040 129174.00 2370237 65089 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8425 54.8775 54.6700 54.7300 383274 7161.71 130812 4223 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0675 55.1100 54.9100 54.9775 237940 2052.41 37328 946 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3050 55.3400 55.1650 55.2225 147092 1519.56 27521 520 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5500 55.5700 55.4100 55.4725 65411 224.57 4049 131 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6800 55.7500 55.6250 55.7000 20018 448.41 8052 119 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7600 56.0000 55.7600 56.0000 19742 1.34 24 2 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.1500 56.1500 56.0650 56.1300 15812 8.30 148 8 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.2500 56.3500 56.2500 56.3500 12688 0.39 7 4 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.4500 56.5775 56.4125 56.5125 45147 10.63 188 9 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7200 56.7700 56.6600 56.7350 23356 45.25 798 17 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.8100 56.9800 5771 87.44 1535 34 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)